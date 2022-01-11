Julia Roberts’ gray Converse, reduced to € 55 at Amazon

We have seen Julia Roberts wearing many trends and garments. From Levi’s jeans, red dresses, striped polka dots, jackets, tuxedos, pink and green dresses and many more colors. But there is something that we have seen little Julia Roberts, something that now we carry without stopping. We are talking about looks with sneakers.

You see, in the 80s and 90s we saw many different famous women, but very few, very few. Completely and strangely few. That the same thing is that they did not transcend because they were in his personal life, but the fact is that there are few graphic documents of Julia Roberts with looks with sneakers. Except this one from 2013.

Julia Roberts was attending an event in a black knee-length dress, a classic short-sleeved LBD ideal for these types of occasions. And although we are not able to see what footwear he was wearing previously, we could see that He chose for the round table / interview part he was already wearing slippers on his feet. And not just any sneakers. With her short black dress, she wore low greenish-gray Converse that gave the final result an ideal touch.

And the good news comes, and it is that you are Converse sneakers by Julia Roberts are sold on Amazon, and now they are on sale. Reduced to € 55 and the truth is that it is a perfect piece to add to outfits with dresses, pants, jeans, skirts … Leaving the typical black or white most common.

This is the fortune of always choosing classics, and it is that Over the years they continue to be a trend and they continue to be something that we can buy in different stores. Julia Roberts is sure to keep wearing them. So you have to have your Converse.

