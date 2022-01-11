Juana Viale’s double surprised Guido Kaczka in Welcome aboard

The double of Joan Viale surprised Guido Kaczka in Welcome aboard.

“Did you sign up or did they sign you up?”the driver asked as soon as he introduced her.

“I signed up”, she answered, a dancer from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Chacabuco

“Yeah, you know I noticed that announcer, from the attitude, total. How is a matter of attitude, like a place that is familiar, right? It’s not that he entered a place that says what’s up? “Guido praised her.

A dancer from Parque Chacabuco surprised the driver by his resemblance to the diva’s granddaughter. (Photo: eltrece)

“But stop, who is it, someone is. Does everyone tell you what you look like? Yes, someone is, very splendid. Francesca? “he added immediately, consulting his secretary.

“Yes, but think about it, I already took it out. It’s the style, the same ”Francesca said convinced, then whispered a name into Guido’s ear.

However, neither Francesca nor Valentina, the other secretary of the program, who had suggested the name Natalie Portman, managed to get it right.

“You are?”Guido asked him.

“Juana Viale”, she answered convinced.

“Juana Viale! Let’s see, put on your hand as if listening to the politician who was, or the guest, the actor. Look, Juana Viale “Guido launched in surprise.

“Yes, it’s true eh”, agreed the announcer.

“Juana Viale announcer. And to see how on the side, for your right? Juana Viale, paying attention to the announcer. Juana Viale, from Having Lunch or Dinner with the Stars, look, Juana Viale announcer, at the door of similarities the conductor Juana Viale. Actress, also, and is Juana Viale. No, total star announcer “, deepened the driver.