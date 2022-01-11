Jorge Ruvalcaba, Pumas striker who scored a goal 47 seconds after debuting in Liga MX

Jorge Ruvalcaba made his debut in the First Division with Pumas against Toluca and at 47 seconds he scored the fourth goal for the Universitarios

Jorge Ruvalcaba debuted as a player of Pumas with a goal, in his presentation against Toluca, at the CU Olímpico stadium, within Day 1 of Clausura 2022.

The 20-year-old attacker entered the second half, against the Red Devils, and in the first ball he touched, he scored a goal for the auriazul cause.

Ruvalcaba the last tournament for the U-20 category of the Pumas, in which he had a good performance and that helped him to be promoted to the first team, which is in the hands of Andrés Lillini.

Ruvalcaba He was born in Los Angeles, California, although he is registered as Trained in Mexico, due to his dual nationality.

The Mexican American, in the previous tournament, played eight games with the Pumas U-20 and he could not score a goal, but with 47 seconds in the First Division, it was enough to show his talent in front of goal.