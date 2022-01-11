Jonathan Rodríguez has already gone to Saudi Arabia and stopped being a Cruz Azul player

The news that they did not want to listen to Cruz Azul and it is a fact: Jonathan Rodríguez stopped being a cement player to continue his football career on the other side of the world, as this Monday the Uruguayan scorer left Mexico to start the journey towards Saudi Arabia to become officially a reinforcement of the Al-Nassr.

This was announced by the sports newspaper Récord, which reaffirmed that the Arab team would have paid to The Machine a figure that is around 6.5 million dollars for the signing of ‘Little head‘, who upon arrival in the Asian continent will immediately place himself under the orders of the Argentine strategist, Miguel Ángel Russo.

When does Al-Nassr present Jonathan Rodríguez?

Although so far Cruz Azul has not made the discharge official, according to the same post, it would be this same Wednesday when Al-Nassr would present the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez as reinforcement for the season that is in progress, and where the Arab team marches as third of the Saudi Arabia First Division, just six points behind the leader of the competition.

Cruz Azul has already received payment for the ‘Cabecita’

Likewise, the ‘Sniper’ in his column in the same newspaper revealed that Cruz Azul has already received payment from Saudi Arabia for the signing of the Uruguayan team, which could help the celestial directive to specify the two reinforcements that are still waiting in La Noria, or simply to get closer to the goal set by the new administration, of being a self-sustaining company and independent of the cement company.