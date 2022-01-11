JLo is upset with Ben Affleck for his statements against Jennifer Garner

They claim that Jennifer Lopez is upset by Ben Affleck’s statements against his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner (Reuters)

Ben affleck, who has been in rehabilitation on several occasions, said that during his marriage to Jennifer Garner drank to tolerate their relationship. A controversial statement that did not go down well with the actress’s fans as well as Jennifer Lopez herself, the actor’s current partner.

While discussing his divorce from Garner during an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Affleck confessed to feeling “caught” in their marriage. And admitted that her unhappiness increased her dependence on alcohol.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he launched without a filter and without weighing the consequences of his words. “I said to myself: ‘I can’t go for my children, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of whiskey and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution. “

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split in 2015 (Photo by C Flanigan / WireImage)

Recalling how his alcoholism worsened during difficult times in their relationship, Affleck said that if they had stayed together, “he would probably still continue to drink.”

“I had a marriage that did not work out, which happens, with someone I love and respect, but with whom I should not remain married,” he remarked.

In that sense, he explained that they tried to save the relationship for the three children they have in common, but it was impossible. “We tried. We did our best. We both felt that we did not want her to be the model of marriage for the children, ”she explained.

Some statements that annoyed the fans of the actress since she was very supportive in Affleck’s relapses. There are even images of Garner taking his ex to a rehab clinic after he was photographed receiving an alcohol delivery at the door of his home in Los Angeles.

The day Jennifer Garner took her ex Ben Affleck to a rehab center after a relapse (The Grosby Group)

Apparently, Jennifer Lopez did not like her boyfriend’s sayings either.

A source from Page Six assured that JLo was very upset and does not want to be involved in this scandal. “She’s angry”, Said the informant to the aforementioned media. “She feels like she’s being dragged away because she’s dating him. “

JLo is working to have a family assembled with his children and Affleck’s so he feels that all this is detrimental to the personal project with the actor, with whom he returned to resume the relationship after almost two decades apart.

“He’s trying to get to know her (Jennifer Garner) and Ben’s kids,” the insider said. “It’s reckless and arrogant of him,” he added of Affleck’s comments against his ex-wife.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Meanwhile, JLo is the mother of twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband, the singer. Latino Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

The Oscar winner acknowledged that he doubted whether he should return with Jennifer Lopez, due to the impact that this could have on the lives of his children.

“My life affects them. His mom and I are celebrities. That is hard. It is a cross that must be carried, “said the actor, who is in full promotion of his new film,” The Tender Bar, “which hits theaters on December 17 and Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

The protagonist of “Argo” had to think twice before returning to her with all the media attention. “It sure crossed my mind. My responsibility to my children is the highest. I do not want to do anything that is painful or destructive for them if I can help it, “he acknowledged.

Ben and Jennifer, 52, resumed their romance in April and made it official shortly after JLo ended her engagement with Alex Rodríguez after four years of relationship.

