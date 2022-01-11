Jewel of the Club América quarry finally trains with the first team

The America club has been characterized by having one of the best quarries in Mexican soccer, being Morrison Palma the latest jewel they present, so that Santiago Solari, technician of all the Eagles, has given him an opportunity to train with the first team for his next match of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament.

His call was earned after last Friday he collaborated with three assists in the win against the Puebla, corresponding to the Matchday 1 of the category contest U-20, so that the attacking midfielder was recognized by all his teammates and coaching staff after his great performance.

To take advantage of the lack of reinforcements

The current transfer market has been quite complicated for the Azulcrema squad, since they barely add up to Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, who came from Santos Laguna Y Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy) of the Major League Soccer (MLS), so that in the absence of reinforcements it is likely that he will use the homegrown players.

This is where Morrison Palma should take advantage of to finish filling the eye of the ‘Indiecito’ in order to continue taking it into account with the first team, so we will have to wait if in the next few days of this season of the maximum Aztec football circuit the debut of the last jewel of Club América comes.

However for the moment the 21-year-old footballer will have to focus on his category, where this Sunday, January 16, they will face in the Deportivo Benito Juárez to Mazatlán within the activity of the Matchday 2 at 10:00 hours downtown time Mexico, in which his second victory will be sought.