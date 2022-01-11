Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles, upon her return from Spain

In the last hours it was announced that Jennnifer Lopez returned from Spain, after the recordings of the movie “The Mother”, where she participates were suspended due to a covid-19 outbreak, so he was immediately reunited with Ben affleck in Los Angeles.

According to information from Daily mailJLo had flown to Spain last week to continue with the recordings but at the last minute it was reported that due to an increase in covid-19 cases among the members of the production, everything would be postponed.

Upon arrival in the United States, The so-called “Diva from the Bronx” was reunited with her beloved and they were seen visiting an exclusive restaurant.

For this appointment, the singer wore a white poncho with black piping, a pair of flared jeans and a ponytail; while Ben opted to wear a navy blue shirt, dark jeans and a black jacket.

“The Mother” will premiere later this year. A few months ago, JLo also had to put her love to the test with Ben Affleck when she traveled to Vancouver to shoot some scenes for the film. in which Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal and Omari Hardwick also participate.