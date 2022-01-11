Jennifer Aniston’s admiration for Jennifer Lopez, “about to burn” and a drastic decision for the Covid-19

Jennifer Aniston takes many years walking the red carpets of the world. However, she still can’t feel comfortable going through one. The star revealed during an interview that posing in front of hundreds of photographers makes her feel a little out of place and that would like to be more like one of his namesakes: Jennifer Lopez.

“Your stylist tells you, ‘Never do this, always do this,’ and I think, ‘That feels weird!’ I don’t know how to stand on a red carpet, but I do my best“, He said in dialogue with the magazine InStyle, whose cover will be the protagonist during the month of September.

In that sense, there is a Latin star Aniston looks up to for your safety when parading before the eyes of the world: the great JLo. “I want to know what gives him that look like he’s about to burn. It’s incredible, ”he admired. “He’s like about to get mad at someone, but it’s just beautiful. She is seen as saying, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ And the worst thing is, I don’t think he’s trying to do that on purpose, he got out of bed like that. She is quite an artist”.

Despite the discomfort of the moment, in her more than 20-year career, the actress found a way to feel safe, simply “connecting with those people who hold the camera” every time she passes in front of them. “I’ve known some of them for a long time, so I say hello,” he said. “If I can have an honest interaction with someone, it becomes easier.”

“There are a lot of people who are anti-vaccines or who just don’t listen about what’s going on, and it’s a real shame,” the Golden Globe winner said during the interview, speaking about Covid-19. “I lost some people from my daily routine because they refuse to get vaccinated, or they don’t tell you if they did it or not. It’s really a shame, ”he added.

The actress is convinced that by living in community, we are all responsible for each other. “I consider that it is a moral and professional obligation to report on the subject, since not all of us are isolated and we also test ourselves every day. It is complicated, because everyone has the right to have their own opinion, but many opinions are only based on fear or propaganda, “said Aniston, who since the beginning of the pandemic has proposed to raise awareness about the care to prevent the spread of the disease. virus.

At the beginning of May, the protagonist of Friends He told through his Instagram account that he had received the two doses of the vaccine. “Fully vaccinated and feels very good”He wrote when posting a photo of himself looking up and with open arms. “In the United States we are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines at this time,” he said. He added: “Unfortunately that is not the case elsewhere … As you know, the health of a single person affects us all. I keep thinking about those who do not want or do not have the opportunity to get vaccinated to hug their friends and family ”.

Since his years in Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s hair became a Hollywood icon. “I like anything that looks natural, like it’s on the beach and with some waves,” he said before praising his stylist, Chris McMillan, who has been with her for years. “Every time he does something to me I love it.”

“When I am left alone to handle the hair, without Chris by my side, I end up with a Greek hairstyle and it is just Roseanne Roseannadanna,” she said referring to the character of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, which aired in the late 1970s.

McMillan has worked with Aniston for more than 20 years and is responsible for the famous “Rachel”, the haircut that her character wore in Friends and that became popular in the 90’s. “I got that haircut and I said, ‘This is amazing’, and then I was left with this frizzy lock on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did, “joked the actress years ago when talking about the iconic hairstyle. “Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does. And I realized that this is called creating job security. “

“Sometimes I wonder if Chris is more of an undercover healer than a stylist. He makes everyone feel better, while also making them look better, “he added about his friend.