Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are in a relationship!

He found his ‘lobster’!

After Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer met again along with the rest of the cast from ‘Friends‘for a special reunion produced by HBO, everything seems to indicate that the romance of the favorite couple of the sitcom, ‘Rachel Green ‘ Y ‘Ross Geller’, crossed the screen after 17 years.

And, a source close to both celebrities reported for the magazine Closer that Aniston and Schwimmer have started a romantic relationship.

“After the reunion, it was clear that remembering the past had awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming, and last month, David flew in from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles”, continued the source.

“They have spent time at Jen’s house, where she cooks dinners in the evenings. They have enjoyed some quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also seen sipping wine, deep in conversation, as they walked through one of Jen’s favorite vineyards. in Santa Barbara, where it was clear that there was a lot of chemistry between them“, ended.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed to being “crazy” about each other

Although there is still nothing confirmed by the celebrities involved, the relationship between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer does not come as a surprise, well, during ‘Friends: The Reunion‘ The pair confessed to having had a mutual attraction at the beginning of the series, However, they never tried to have something since, at that time, they were both in their own relationships.

“Sometime We were both crazy about each other but it was as if two ships passed by because one of us was always in a relationship. Y We never crossed that line We respect it“, expressed Schwimmer; while Aniston added: “We ended up channeling all of our adoration and love for each other onto Ross and Rachel.”