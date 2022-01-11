Jake Paul once again challenged Julio César Chávez Jr. to “silence critics”

Jake Paul insists on fighting Julio César Chávez Jr. (Photos: Instagra / @ jcchavezjr / @ jakepaul)

Long-time famous YouTube character, Jake paul, has challenged different professional boxers to get into the ring with them and among the Mexican fighters he would like to face is Julio César Chávez Junior.

Previously, the American rejected the idea of ​​boxing against Chávez Jr. but now he affirmed that fighting against him -and defeating him- would serve to “silence the critics” of the sport and demonstrate his talent as a professional boxer of which several sports analysts, including boxers, have doubted his ability.

Recently Jake Paul reiterated his disposition to get in the east ring 2022 against him son of mexican legend. For the podcast Boxing with Chris Mannix the American detailed his motives for fighting against Julius Caesar and what it would mean for his short career in the sport of cuffs and gloves.

Jake Paul is confident that he can beat Chávez Jr if they agree to a fight (Photo: Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

He also emphasized that he could defeat him, as shared by Jake Paul:

“I really like the fight against Julio César Chávez because it would silence the critics. He was a world champion and I think I can beat him. “

On the other hand, Paul recalled that if the fight were to take place, he would arrive at a disadvantage against him. former WBC middleweight world champion (World Boxing Council) and he added that he is excited about this challenge because of the magnitude it represents, and within his objectives he has sought to agree on fights with boxers of stature within the sports guild.

Also, the American did not leave aside the record he holds Chavez Jr.Although he added some defeats at the end of 2021, for Paul it is a “good” figure.

Chávez Jr.’s last fight was against David Zegarra (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

“I have seen his record, I do not know how many defeats he has but it is a good record, and that challenge excites me”

The proposal of Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr It is not new since since the end of 2021 the boxer and youtuber He showed interest in facing the Mexican and has approached the public sphere to talk about what it would mean to face Julio César Chávez Jr. in a fight.

Shortly after defeating Tyron wodley, the 24-year-old fighter made the agency’s publication viral on networks BAVAFA Sports in which they asked the public’s opinion on Jake Paul’s next rival. The figures threw Chávez Jr. as the main candidate for the race, so the Ohio native was in charge of sharing it on all his social networks.

Jake Paul viralized the request of the fans to face Julio César Chávez (Photo: Instagram / @ bavafasports)

At par Julio César also uploaded this publication to his internet accounts and it was speculated that both fighters would enter into negotiations to achieve a stellar combat agreement. Since then the statements of Jake paul They have been directed at Chávez Carrasco, motivating him to agree to a fight.

But previously, Jake Paul himself made fun of Chávez Carrasco’s career and rejected the proposal to fight him. It was in August 2021 when The internet celebrity rejected Chávez Jr. As his next opponent and before various media, he assured that the former WBC champion has more defeats than victories.

“I don’t like fighting losers. Lose all the time. He lost to Anderson Silva, being that I am a better fighter than him. If he wants to get knocked out in a sparring session, then we fix something. “

Previously, Jake Paul himself made fun of Chávez Carrasco’s career and rejected the proposal to fight him (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

Immediately Julius Caesar defended himself with a Mexican saying and provoked the American boxer. I affirm that “fear does not ride a donkey”And the Mexican fighter showed his willingness to agree to a fight with him.

Another of the Mexican boxers who he also challenged is about Saul Canelo AlvarezBut compared to Chávez Jr., the top 168-pound champion rejected the proposal.

KEEP READING:

Why Santiago Solari could miss the America vs Atlas game

Julio César Chávez Jr’s wife faced the boxer’s accusations

Why “Chiquimarco” became a referee and not a footballer