I’ve trained like Jennifer Aniston for a week

Let’s face it. We all wonder how Jennifer Aniston, 51, has stayed in shape for so long. From her days as our beloved Rachel on Friends to playing an ambitious news anchor on The Morning Show, Jennifer has been gracing America’s television screens with her incredible acting skills and seriously toned body for many years.

That said, he obviously wanted to know her secret. WH spoke to Jen’s trainer, Leyon Azubuike, about the actress’s workout routine, and let’s just say it’s, um, tough. Jen works out almost every day for an hour and a half each session, and sometimes wakes up at 3 in the morning if she has to break a sweat before a photoshoot.

Although I’m not at that level (I can stay up until 3 in the morning watching YouTube videos, but I can’t get up before 8:30), I was really looking forward to trying Jennifer’s regimen. And don’t worry, since everyone is trapped inside (yes, even Jen) all of these workouts are totally quarantine-friendly. Now join me on this sweaty ~ Jennifer ride ~.

Training 1: Boxing and Mobility

Believe it or not, Jen is a boxing fanatic. That’s why she and Azubuike are a great fit: He is the owner of Gloveworx, a boxing training studio with locations in New York and Los Angeles. Your classes seem so much fun that I wish I could attend a session in person. But since that is not possible right now (#stayinside), I did the following best. Azubuike has been posting live workouts on his Instagram and YouTube for fans to do at home. So I grabbed my yoga mat and laptop and got to #work.

According to Azubuike, Jen always starts her workouts with mobility exercises, so obviously I * started * my training with mobility exercises as well. She has a series of exercises (demonstrated here), and I did each movement for 30 seconds, twice.

Madeline Howard / Jewelyn Butron

Let me just say that this part felt like true heaven. I didn’t know how much my body ached from a little stretch and gentle movement after sitting working all day. All the tension in my shoulders and back melted like butter. Next, I got on YouTube and chose one of Azubuike’s boxing workouts to do.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At first I was having fun, well, I was having fun. Azubuike has a contagious and optimistic energy that I think everyone could use right now, so breaking a sweat with his comments was a delight. He started the workout with some bodyweight exercises like air squats and high planks that subtly felt like I was killing. But let me tell you something: I’ve NEVER done boxing before. Never in my life. Not even once.

When we got to the fight part of training, I felt SO awkward. It looked like I was killing flies, waving my arms randomly just trying to keep up with the 1-1-2-3 count Azubuike was yelling in the background, lol. However, I can see why Jen likes it. Boxing has good short bursts of cardio with a lot of arm toning work. That, and if you have some pent-up aggressiveness (it couldn’t be me hahaha), this is certainly a healthy way to release it.

After the video ended, I did a series of rogue lines. (Jen has said that she likes to do this type of pulling exercise after boxing, so naturally I had to add it at the end of my workout.) I did 15 reps on each arm, with a few jugs of water from my basement fridge.

Although I only did one set, the rows worked a different section of the muscles that I was using during boxing. Basically my upper body was shattered. Brb, I’m not going to raise my arms for a year or two.

Workout 2: Yoga

Madeline Howard / Jewelyn Butron

After a super-spirited workout like boxing the day before, it was time for a little more zen activity. Jen has been a self-proclaimed yogi since 2005, so I decided (again) to grab my yoga mat and laptop and break a sweat with an online yoga class.

I set up a free trial account at Obé Fitness, a subscription website that hosts a series of live workouts every day and also has tons of on-demand options to do anytime of the day you have free.

I chose to take a typical yoga class with instructor Beth Cooke. As soon as he entered the aesthetic pastel blue “study”, whatever stress he was feeling at the time was completely dissipated. His atmosphere was very calm and friendly, as if he knew that, even if he saw me, he would not judge me for standing up during a chaturanga.

Was it the hardest class I’ve ever taken? No, especially when compared to the hot yoga I’ve been doing lately. That said, it was very relaxing, and copying this part of Jen’s fitness routine made me realize that not every workout has to completely exhaust you. In fact, with yoga, I felt more energetic than before the savasana. For me, that is a victory.

Workout 3: Planking

We all know Jen has great abs by now. Whether you’ve flaunted them on a film set or posted them on IG, we’ve all been thirsty for your toned and perfect stomach. KK, you got it. But how does the actress maintain those abs? Well, according to Azubuike, it is through a lot of plates. Jen’s standard trick is that she can hold a table for three minutes. It even has a little “plank flow” that it does to help it maintain that feat of exercise, so I decided to copy it for my final Jennifer-approved workout.

I started by holding a standard tall plank for three minutes, which was really difficult. My body was literally shaking in minute two, and I had to take a quick 10-second break before starting over for the last 50 seconds.

Madeline Howard / Jewelyn Butron

After that, my abs hurt, so I was dreading the next move, which was to do rotating side planks for three minutes straight. This was (yes) impossible for me at the time, lol. I was only able to complete about 20 side planks before my arms were about to break from supporting my own body weight, so I stopped and allowed myself to rest for the remaining time (#treatyourself). The last thing was the plank shoulder bumps, which I couldn’t, ahem, do for more than a minute. Major L.

Basically, she would have to repeat Jen’s planking routine almost every day in order to successfully do the three minute set of which she is the absolute (* arc *) teacher. That said, I felt like Jen’s other workouts were pretty much #doing, especially for people who are looking for ways to break a sweat while having to stay indoors 24/7. Could you replicate your workouts every day? No, and I’m definitely never going to voluntarily get up at 3 in the morning or exercise for more than an hour like Jen, but I think the actress can serve as an inspiration for us during this sweaty time at home.

So yeah, I’ll be right back, I’m going to order my first set of boxing gloves. I will keep you posted!

