ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Monday, January 10

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. The Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father unavailable to discouragement who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the olympus of sport, turning them into legendary icons.

3. Misfit

From the creators of Encone.TV, this is the story of JULIA, a teenager from Latin America who has lived in the United States most of her life. She is popular, a successful YouTuber, and wants to become the dance queen. Everything changes abruptly when his family has to return to Ecuador. What will you have to face? Getting used to a new culture and a Catholic high school will not be easy. The “gringa” becomes the target of “La Reinas”, three popular thugs who rule the school. Julia is now a misfit who will have to win the affection of her new friends in order to survive.

Four. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

5. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

7. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

8. CODA

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a family of deaf people. At 17, he works in the morning with his parents and brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before going to class, trying to keep his fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir, where she discovers not only a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction for the person with whom she performs duets. Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to have to make a decision regarding her future: either her studies, or his family.

9. The green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the namesake Green Knight, a gigantic emerald skin.

10. All fall

Adán and Mía are two strategists who want to teach their respective friends the rules to win the game of flirting. In a bar they meet and from there, they will use their techniques to make each other fall in love in a series of comic entanglements and power struggles, in which whoever falls in love first … loses.

