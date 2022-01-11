“It’s more than makeup”: Selena Gomez thanks her Rare Beauty team with a letter in The New York Times

U.S-. Selena Gomez wanted to celebrate in a big way her team of her makeup line Rare Beautyso he didn’t skimp on resources. The artist wrote a moving open thank you note, which she had published on The New York Timeshonoring the cosmetics company’s achievements since its launch in September 2020.

“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community. None of this would have been possible without you, “he began. Gomez in his tribute. The artist revealed in Instagram the full page ad with a smile. “It would be an understatement of me to say that I am proud of my Rare Beauty team and what we have achieved so far I love you guys!” She wrote in the post.

“My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that would help shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embrace your uniqueness, something that was desperately needed in the beauty space. The heart of this brand is to recognize that we are not meant to look a certain way, and that we are all unique and different and that is something that should be celebrated, “he explained. Gomez.

Gomez then highlighted some of the achievements of Rare Beautyfrom bringing more than 200 vegan and cruelty-free products to stores Sephora around the world, to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to certify the company as StigmaFree. He also spoke about Rare Impact Fundwhich seeks to connect people in underserved communities with mental health services.

“If you’re wondering why you’re seeing this letter in the New York Times, it’s because I wanted to give your accomplishments the platform they deserve. Rare Beauty is much more than just one person. It’s more than makeup, even. Are you. We are. And although we are still a young brand and we have a long way to go to achieve all our goals, I could not be more proud of how far we have come ”, she concluded Gomez.