It was worth it? The European dream of José Juan Macías that costs Chivas millions of dollars

Three months without playing in Getafe, a team that will not make use of the purchase option and some Chivas that will receive a depreciated player. The current moment of José Juan Macías.

Every Latin American soccer player wants to live the European dream. There is probably no soccer player who does not say that his main sporting goal is to play for a top team in Europe, or at least to be able to face them. José Juan Macías was one of them, and the Chivas de Guadalajara yielded him for a year with a purchase option to Getafe of Spain.

The transaction was completed last July and today, six months later, JJ has not played in La Liga for three months and a week. During the first half of his period in Spain, the forward participated in seven matches, out of eight possible, and added 200 minutes. Then, of the next 12 games, he was called up in three… and was left off the bench in nine.

The last time Macías entered the field was on October 3, 2021, in the 1-1 draw between Getafe and Real Sociedad, for matchday 8 of La Liga. He played for just a minute. On the other hand, the last call-up of the former chivahermano was on November 27, in the goalless equality against RCD Mallorca, by the J15.

The problem? Macías’ European dream has been very expensive for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, who lost one of his star players in exchange for 0 pesos. Not enough that JJ does not play in Getafe, He is losing his rhythm and he is increasingly away from the Mexican National Teamor, everything indicates that the Spanish they will not make use of the purchase option.

A) Yes, Chivas will receive back a player who practically did not play in the last year, who depreciated footballingly (Your pass costs 7 MDD, according to Transfermarkt, 3 MDD less than six months ago) and whose presence in the Qatar 2022 World Cup is further away than ever. European whims are not for everyone …