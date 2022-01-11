Internet: no one writes the emails that killed the letters anymore

Adriana Ponte-Guía, 46, says that when she and her ex-partner started fooling around, they did so by email with messages in which they pretended “Be characters of the eighteenth century”. In addition to mails of love, he maintained a regular digital correspondence with friends who were far away (also with the closest ones, but “less frequent and less extensive” exchanges). For a few years now, your inbox has hardly received personal emails anymore. “I think everything has been devastated by WhatsApp and instant messaging “, account – of course – by email.

The arrival and expansion of email, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021, revolutionized the way we communicated with people far away. Suddenly writing letters was no longer necessary. The golden age of personal email can be traced by following the history of the penetration of the Internet into homes, from the late 1990s to the revolution of the smartphones which started the iPhone in 2007.

In 2003, for example, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), 25.2% of Spanish households had Internet access (half of households had a computer). However, not having internet at home did not mean not connecting: 68.1% of young people aged 15 to 24 had connected at least once in the last three months. Whether it was from home, a library, university or an internet café, many of those users sent emails to their friends through their accounts on services such as Hotmail, Microsoft’s email, which had six million users in Spain in 2004.

Already a few years before, in 1998, personal email communication starred in one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of the moment, You have an email. Directed by Nora Ephron, in the movie Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks met in an AOL.com chat room and fell in love through email exchanges (not knowing, because they used nicks —The usernames of the time—, who knew each other in person and hated each other, as in all good romcom, name given to romantic comedies).

This ease of exchanging messages made many people they will change the traditional letters for the electronic mail. Now personal letters are somewhat marginal (according to the Household Panel of the National Markets and Competition Commission, during the second half of 2020, 75% of households did not receive any letter from a private individual, a percentage that has grown over the year after year), but e-mails that in theory they were killed, they have also followed the same path.

The immediacy offered by the exchange of chat messages displaced the sending of long texts by email Shutterstock

“Letters, emails and instant messages fulfill the same function: to communicate remotely, establish a co-presence, maintain a correspondence with an infinite number of purposes”, explains by email Elisenda Ardèvol, professor of Arts and Humanities Studies at the UOC. For this function, each communication method supersedes the previous one. “The letter that is sent by post is a disadvantage compared to email, and this is at a disadvantage compared to the immediacy of instant messaging,” the expert details.

That’s what 36-year-old Lorena Durán thinks happened. She wrote a lot of emails with friends, especially in the first decade of the 21st century. Now still send some, but “Many times you send that email and they do not see it or it falls into the void or they respond to you on WhatsApp”, account by phone. “I think we have gotten used to the immediacy of everything, to the double check [las dos marcas de la plataforma que indica que el mensaje ha sido leído]”, Says the interviewee. For her part, Adriana Ponte-Guía adds that “it is a circular issue: when responding quickly, the bombardment of messages is much more frequent and demanding, which forces you to respond in the same way. That valuable and extensive time to better think what you say and to whom you say it is no longer possible, it does not exist ”, he points out.

Ardèvol also indicates that instant messaging “is much more accessible to everyone than email or writing a letter, which is much more formal”. The question of formality is another key. Juana Rubio-Romero, PhD in Philosophy, professor at the University of Nebrija and specialist in social research and communication, has done a lot of research on the use of WhatsApp in young people and explains that they do not use email to converse because they see it as “Excessively formal”, something relegated to academic or administrative issues. In fact, he points out that he believes generation Z has gone one step further and has moved from WhatsApp to Instagram, because they see that the instant messaging application is very formal for them.

Cristina Vela Delfa, professor in the Spanish Language department at the Faculty of Social, Legal and Communication Sciences of the University of Valladolid and author of the book Communication by email. Discursive analysis of digital correspondence (Iberoamericana Vervuert, 2021). “When compared to other non-digital texts, email leans towards informality; on the other hand, compared to other digital texts, it is the most formal of them all ”, he explains.

This does not mean that it is not possible to be informal by email, where you can even add emojis, but that little by little their use has shifted towards that register. But we use few emojis in emails, among other things, for usability reasons, explains Agnese Sampietro, PhD in Linguistics from the University of Valencia, postdoctoral researcher at the Universitat Jaume I and author of a thesis on emoticons and emojis. “If I type an email with my computer and enter emojis it is not as easy as in WhatsApp, well I will not.” In addition, he adds that we are creatures of habit and that, since we are not used to using emojis in emails, we do not. “In addition, WhatsApp messages are shorter, more like a dialogue, while emails tend to be longer and are more like written genres, such as letters,” he explains.

Finally, Elisenda Ardèvol also adds that the instant messaging makes us feel Always connected and “we do not feel the need to write to our loved ones even if they are far away, since we know that we can keep track of their daily activity through the mobile phone.”

Emails are always available with a simple mailbox search, unlike chat conversations, which are more difficult to locate

Anyone who’s had a lot of personal email correspondence knows that if they didn’t delete their archive or lost their account, they can access those old emails with a simple search. That record, more complicated in WhatsApp, is one of the things that Lorena Durán likes the most. “I keep those e-mails in folders with a lot of affection. It makes me very funny to read them and see how we saw things and how we see them now, ”he says. She says she still prefers to type those longer texts on a computer keyboard than on a phone. “I think it also generates less invasion. I feel more comfortable writing an e-mail, it seems more personal to me ”, she indicates.

What Adriana Ponte-Guía misses the most about those emails, which in her case began to disappear in 2009 (the year in which WhatsApp was also born), is depth. “They talked about feelings, situations were described, opinions were asked about the facts of the families, the countries, the cultures of those who were far away,” he recalls. He also especially valued that “they responded with time, thinking each word and each phrase, intuiting how the other would take it.”

Cristina Vela Delfa believes that, in part, we have that feeling of depth and pause in contrast to the maelstrom of the rest of our digital lives. “Given the explosion and interactivity of social networks, the feeling of intimacy generated by the tranquility of the home, of the personal computer, from which a good part of the emails are written, compared to the massive access to social networks through of the telephone, strengthens its reflective and intimate dimension”, He reflects.

However, all this nostalgia is only possible for those who lived that golden age of email and filled it with personal emails. The youngest still write love messages, but in other ways. Where are the love letters now? Juana Rubio-Romero admits that she doesn’t know, but she has an intuition. “I think on Instagram or WhatsApp. I don’t think they are going to send a love letter by mail. The mail is an absolutely formal means of communication ”, he insists. “It is not conversational. Neither love nor anything, email is an anachronism for them ”.