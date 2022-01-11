Interior design experts reveal how to recreate the colors of famous people at home

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, DJ Zedd and actress Jessica Alba top the ranking of the most visited houses

Drafting Interempresas01/11/2022

There are several reasons why Vogue’s ’73 Questions’ and Architectural Digest’s’ Open Door ‘series generate millions of views on YouTube. The public is fascinated by the houses of the famous. This has inspired the experts at Uswitch.com/mortgages to discover common hues in celebrity homes, and how to recreate the color schemes in every home. To do this, they created a color palette scheme for Architectural Digest’s 10 most-viewed videos of homes of the rich and famous and analyzed each color to find a match on Farrow and Ball.

Favorite Celebrity Homes and How to Recreate Their Color Schemes

Uswitch.com/mortgages has found that the most popular home is that of American rapper Wiz Khalifa, whose Los Angeles mansion has generated a whopping 49 million views. The color palette chosen for your Sherman Oaks home is one of the broadest of those reviewed. The experts at Uswitch.com/mortgages can reveal how to recreate this color scheme at home; they suggest a touch of Lake Red, Brinjal, Middleton Pink, Blazer and Radicchio from Farrow and Ball. Khalifa’s recording studio at his home has a variety of deep reds and browns. Darker tones can help make a small room appear larger, as well as provide the excitement factor to bring out strong walls.

In second place is Russian-German DJ Zedd, with 46 million views at his Los Angeles home, valued at $ 16 million. His mansion in Benedict Canyon is kept in neutral tones both dark and light, which makes it visually very restful and relaxing, as well as generating a modern, elegant and luxurious atmosphere. To recreate your cool toned living room, the expert suggests Pavilion Gray, Dimpse, Calluna, Salon Drab and Oxford Stone shades from Farrow and Ball.

In third place is American actress Jessica Alba, with 32 million visits to her $ 10 million home in Los Angeles. Not only does Jessica’s house take mostly neutral notes, she also has splashes of green in her bathroom and living room, which can promote calm and tranquility. Experts suggest investing in Farrow and Ball shades Duck Green, Oxford Stone, Mahogany, Lulworth Blue and Plummett to recreate the actress’s striking bathroom at home.

In fourth place is Robert Downey Jr. and his home in the Hamptons, with 26 million views. The Iron Man star has a wide range of daring colors, ranging from pinks, oranges and reds to blues, browns and grays, making his home the most colorful of those analyzed. To recreate Robert’s vibrant bathroom, the expert suggests Peignoir, Lake Red, Brinjal, Salt from the California collection, and Pink Ground.

In fifth place is the Los Angeles home of YouTuber and comedian David Dobrik, with a small mix of deep browns and beiges, his abode reaches 24 million views. To add a splash of spice to your neutral toned home, Dobrik has a bold shade of purple in your podcast room. To recreate this vibrant scheme at home, add a touch of Sugared Almond from the Archive Collection alongside some neutral shades like Mahogany, Oxford Stone, Slipper Satin and Tanner’s Brown for a touch of pizzazz.

In sixth place is Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson with her gorgeous Hollywood home made of deep browns and greens, which has generated 21 million views. To create the actress’s bathroom, the Uswitch expert suggests combining a shade of green (Emerald Green) with brown (Deep Reddish Brown) and a gray (Plummett) to achieve her elegant color palette.

It is followed in seventh place by Kendall Jenner, with 20 million visits to her beige, minimalist and cozy home in Los Angeles. To incorporate its calm vibes into your home, the expert suggests a color palette from light to dark for your living room; starting with California Collection: Salt and Oxford Stone to Broccoli Brown, Deep Reddish Brown and Matte Black.

With 15 million views in eighth place is Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, whose luxurious home features dark and neutral tones for a luxurious feel. The singer has a hint of hot pink in her kitchen color palette, which to recreate our expert suggests a hint of an exotic and adventurous pink like Rangwali, along with calming browns like Broccoli Brown and Tanner Brown.

In ninth place is American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, with his $ 50 million penthouse at the Hotel Plaza in deep browns and reds overlooking Central Park, reaching 14 million views. To incorporate the look of the designer’s luxurious attic dining room, the experts at Uswitch suggest Skylight, Mahogany, Ball Green, Red Earth, and Eating Room Red from Farrow and Balls.

Rounding out the top 10 is Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul with his custom wood and stone paradise in Idaho, generating 13 million views. The house features a mix of light and dark colors, which the Uswitch experts translate into cleanliness, tranquility and luxury all rolled into one. To recreate the actors’ bedroom with a combination of grays and browns, they suggest Brassica and Calluna paired with Brinjal and Dove Tale.