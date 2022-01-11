Injustice, Mortal Kombat and more premieres of 2021 arrive at Movistar Play | Cinema | TV | DC Comics | SPORTS-PLAY

The pandemic has made us think twice about our visits to the movies. Luckily, there are platforms that offer cinematographic material a couple of months apart. From Movistar Play, at least, we already have a list of what is available to subscribers.

The list stands out for Godzilla vs. Kong, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgard, and Fast and furious 9 (F9), which featured Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster and more in the cast. Injustice It also deserves an honorable mention for its plot: “On an alternate Earth, the Joker tricks Superman into eliminating Luisa Lane and thus sending him down a path of destruction”, as well as the best Live Action version of Mortal Kombat.

F9 (Action)

Ninth installment of the “Fast Saga”. When Cipher hires Dom’s (Vin Diesel) younger brother Jakob (John Cena) to finish him off, Dom must reunite the team and face the sins of his past. Now available at S / 10.90

Godzilla vs. Kong (Action)

As the planet plunges into chaos, humanity is desperate for help. With a daring mission underway, two monstrous legends go head-to-head as the mighty Godzilla and King Kong battle it out. Now available at S / 10.90.

Mortal Kombat (Martial Arts)

MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out the greatest champions on Earth to take on Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Based on the popular fighting video game franchise. Now available at S /. 10.90

A Boss in Diapers 2 (Animation)

Sequel to the hit animated children’s comedy. This time the brothers Ted (Alec Baldwin) and Tim (James Marsden) meet a new “boss in diapers” who will ask them for help to defeat the evil Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum). Now available at S / 10.90

Injustice (Animation)

What if Superman and his allies turned to the dark side? This is the premise of this film in which the Justice League of an alternate reality fights crime with extreme and lethal methods. Now available at S / 10.90.

