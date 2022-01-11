In the absence of both publicly confirming their reconciliation and the beginning of their new courtship, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have managed to become the couple of the year not only in Hollywood but also around the world. The singer from the Bronx and the actor were recently caught exchanging their first kisses and the images did not take long to travel the world; after which the artist spoke for the first time in one of her last interviews.

In the midst of this new sentimental moment after her breakup with A-Rod and her reconciliation with one of her past loves, such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer López now lives a new moment professional with the launch of his new song with one of the artists of the moment: Rauw Alejandro. Precisely in full promotion of ‘Change the step‘, JLo chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the time he’s going through in his life.

JLo, happier than ever

“I want to have people who care about me close by, because I care a lot about them and I need them too. When you get to that point, the most wonderful thing in the world ends up happening to you and you enjoy a previously unknown happiness“She began by acknowledging the conclusions she has drawn from everything she has experienced in recent months. Let us remember that until just a year ago she was happily in love with A-Rod, with whom she was engaged and planning her marriage.

However, the pandemic led to its rupture – like so many others – and after a few very difficult months, JLo admits that “I am super happy. I know that people have not stopped asking themselves: ‘How will he be? Will he be okay?’ That’s it, I’ve never been better“He acknowledged before adding that” I really appreciate the interest of people, but I want everyone to know that I’m in the best moment of my life“A phrase with which she sentenced her statements about her love life and that show how excited and in love she is again with Ben Affleck.