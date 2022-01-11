‘If I had done that it would be a national scandal’

Santiago Solari He showed a different face than the one he usually gives in each game with him. America and lost his temper on claims and was expelled when the referee Oscar Mejia showed the warning card to Roger Martinez in the match against Puebla.

Given the embarrassing situation in which the Argentine coach was involved last Friday in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, Miguel Herrera, old estartega of las Eagles and nowadays DT de Tigers, assured that if the scandal had been about him, it would be a national issue, as it happened on some occasions during his tenure in Coapa.

“I don’t know, I have no idea (about the punishment). The Federation is the one that makes the decisions, what is clear to me is that if I did that Miguel Herrera It would be a national scandal, but it is not, and whatever the Federation decides … We are thinking about Tigers and changing our behavior to be better and better ”, commented the Mexican boss.

Santiago Solari may not be present on the bench America in the next game against Atlas after receiving a suspension of a match for having entered the field to demand an arbitration decision.

Tigers Y Herrera For their part, they already know the team with which they will begin their participation in the Clausura 2022: Nahuel Guzmán, Luis Rodríguez, Juan José Purata, Carlos Salcedo, Angulo, Guido Pizarro, Córdova, Juan Pablo Vigón, Florian Thauvin, André-Pierre Gignac and Carlos González.

