Huawei’s flagship and P50 Pocket ready their international presentation for January 12

The Huawei P50 Pro will arrive in Mexico, as part of its international release on January 12. And you will not be alone, the Huawei P50 Pocket, the company’s new foldable, will also leave China to compete in the international market for flexible smartphones.

The story is divided into two parts. The first is the confirmation of the international launch of the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket, by posting from Huawei Malaysia, with an event scheduled for next January 12. The account only confirms the exit from China of both smartphones, without mentioning specific markets they will reach.

And this is the second part of the story. The Huawei Mexico website already lists the Huawei P50 Pro among the smartphones available in the country, so it can be confirmed that Mexico is among the countries that will receive the P50 Pro in its exit to the international market. Unfortunately, the Huawei P50 Pocket is not listed, which indicates that the company’s new luxury foldable would not arrive in Mexico, at least for now.

According to the listing, The Huawei P50 Pro will arrive in Mexico in a variant of 8/256 GB, and here is a review of the features of the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket:

Huawei P50 Pro Huawei P50 Pocket Screen 6.6 inch OLED

FullHD + resolution, 2700 x 1228 pixels

90 Hz refresh rate

Hole in screen Exterior: 1.04-inch OLED, 340 x 340 pixels, 60 Hz Main: 6.9-inch flexible OLED FullHD + resolution, 2790 x 1188 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate Aspect ratio 21: 9 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G RAM and storage 8/256 GB 8/12 GB LPDDR5 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 Operating system N / A N / A Rear cameras Quad: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main with OIS

40 megapixels f / 1.6 monochrome

13 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

64 megapixels f / 2.5 telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital, OIS Triple: 40 megapixels f / 1.79 13 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 120 ° 32 megapixels f / 1.8 super spectrum Frontal camera 13 megapixels f / 2.4 10.7 megapixels f / 2.2 BATTERY 4,360 mAh with fast charging of 66W by USB Type-C 50W wireless charging 4,000 mAh with 40W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 4G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor

IP68 certification

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Side fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6 NFC Price N / A N / A





The departure from China of the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket is important as marks the arrival of the current flagship to the international market, although half a year after its national launch. On the other hand, the arrival of the Huawei P50 Pocket is also important, first because it was only presented in December, and second because the international folding market is practically dominated by Samsung.

We will be attentive to the complete details of the Huawei P50 Pro in Mexico.

From Xataka Mexico we have communicated with Huawei Mexico to learn more about the launch of the Huawei P50 Pro in our country, and as soon as we have more details we will update this article.