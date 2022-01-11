How to start reading Iron Man comics

First of all, you have to know that you can practically read any comic with the marvel subscriptions , so you don’t necessarily have to search like crazy for old and second-hand editions of the comics that we are going to talk about next. With having a computer with a decent screen or a tablet, you can enjoy these adventures of Hombre de Hierro .

Iron Man’s first appearance in comics was in the year 1963 at Tales of Suspense # 39. And although it may seem predictable and very bland, the best thing you can do with Iron Man is to start at the beginning. Although you will notice some differences with respect to its film adaptation, the truth is that this issue explains very well how Tony Stark, an individual from high society, ends up kidnapped by the terrorist Wong-chu, with shrapnel a few inches from his heart and eventually against the clock both to save his life and to free himself from captivity, creating the first Iron Man or Mark 1, crappy, but enough to destroy Wong-Chu’s plans, although this It meant the sacrifice of poor Ho Yinsen.

First solo appearance

Also in 1963 the first issue of Avengersby Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, but if you’re really interested in reading Iron Man, the second recommended reading is Iron Man # 1 (Archie Goodwin and Gene Colan), from 1968, which is the first time that we can enjoy the adventures of the tycoon without distraction. Here we already see him with a much more recognizable clothing. In this number faces several iron men replicated from their own corporation’s technology.

Demon in a Bottle

Once you start reading Iron Man comics, you can end up wherever you want, but Daemon in a Bottle is a series with a Stark’s very dark story arc, dealing with the subject of alcoholism. It begins when Stark accidentally kills a diplomat due to a carelessness in his armor. Public opinion does its thing, and Tony is defeated, and ends up turning to drink to isolate himself from the real world. This story is told in various issues, in Iron Man # 120 to # 128 and mainly David Michelinie and Bob Layton were after these numbers.

Extremis arc

In 2004, Iron Man experienced a reboot, where the character development is more similar to what we have seen in the cinema. Extremis arc is composed of six parts, starting by The Invincible Iron Man # 1 (2004).

Civil war

In seven numbers it tells the story of Civil War, 2006, created by Mark Millar and Steve Mcniven. They tell us about the confrontation between the supporters of the Superhumans Registration Law and those who are against, where Iron Man is found.

Other notable readings

There are quite a few reboots that have been launched after the success of Hombre de Hierro Y The Avengers in theaters. These are some of the most important recent issues you can read:

Director of SHIELD – Invincible Iron Man # 1 (2008)

Iron Man # 1 (2012)

Avengers # 1 (2012)

Invincible Iron Man # 1 (2015)

Avengers # 1 (2018)

Tony Stark: Iron Man # 1 (2018)

And so far our compilation with the most outstanding deliveries if you want to start reading the stories on paper of the marvelita character. Do you miss any number or would you propose another order?