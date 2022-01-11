How to play Wordle in Spanish and from your mobile

Do you want to play Wordle in Spanish? Now you can do it, and we explain how.

There is no doubt that Wordle is the phenomenon of the moment. Every day hundreds of thousands of people play the fashion puzzle, trying to figure out the five-letter word for the day.

But there was a problem: until not long ago, Wordle was only available in English, so that the Spanish speakers less familiar with the language, had it somewhat more difficult than the rest to discover the hidden word.

Luckily there is now a Spanish version of Wordle, with an identical operation to that of the original version of the game. As of today, according to its creator, Daniel Rodríguez, its version of Wordle has already managed to attract more than 50,000 people.

Wordle in Spanish is already a reality

As i said, the Spanish version of Wordle is practically identical to the original. Therefore, the concept of the game is the same: there is six chances to discover the hidden five-letter word using the keyboard at the bottom of the screen. If one of the letters is hit, but it is not in the correct position, its box will turn yellow; and if both the letter and the position are correct, the box will turn green. These clues will help us, finally, discover the word and finish the game.

The 56 best free Android games to play in 2022

At the end, there will be the possibility of share the result with the rest of the world, and it will not be possible to play until the next day, when there is a new word available to guess. At the time of publishing this article, they have been added five different words to the Spanish version of Wordle.

Of course the game is completely free and can be accessed from mobile. You just have to enter the Wordle page in Spanish and try to guess the hidden word.

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here