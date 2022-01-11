How to change the font in your WhatsApp messages

File photo. | Credit: Whatsapp

Some applications such as MSN Messenger allowed you to choose a custom font for messages, visible to everyone in the conversation. Currently, many users would like to put a touch of their own to their messages from the instant messaging service WhatsApp; however, the Meta application does not work in the same way as MSN, although there are some methods to simulate some effects and styles in the texts.

Although various custom keyboard apps can change the typography of your messages and prompts, they don’t have the ability to be reflected in the other person’s chat. For this to happen, users must follow one of the following methods.

Using a web page

For users who only need to change their font sporadically without having to install anything new, it is advisable to take a hand of an online text generator page whose steps are simple. Simply enter, write the desired text and the page will automatically convert the message to different styles, so it only remains to copy one of the fonts to the clipboard and paste it into a WhatsApp chat.

Although there are a wide variety of sites on the Internet that fulfill this function, a recommended option is ‘Unicode Text Converter’, which is well suited to mobile devices. In it, as explained above, it is only necessary to enter the text and then copy one of the options shown.

Use a keyboard app

As mentioned above, the format that WhatsApp allows is little, for users looking for more eccentric and unique types of text, they will have to resort to UNICODE characters to simulate more diverse fonts. Luckily, there are some keyboard apps that support the use of these special codes, one of them is ‘Fonts’, which works similar to Gboard (Google’s keyboard) but has a top bar where you can choose a great variety of styles.

The platform is available on the Google Play Store and stands out because it can be used in any app that supports text, that is, the letter that users choose will be visible on all social networks.

Using WhatsApp’s own formats

Without installing anything, the instant messaging application incorporates a series of shortcuts to make a small change to the sent texts, which will allow you to write text or message fragments in bold, italic, strikethrough or monospaced.

Italic: To write text in italics, put an underscore before and after the text: _text_

Bold: To write text in bold font, put an asterisk before and after the text: * text *

Strikethrough: To write text in this style, place a check mark before and after the text: ~ text ~

Monospaced: To write text in monospaced, place three backquotes before and after the text: “ `text“`

It should be noted that these text options cannot be deactivated and each time you write them as indicated in the instructions, they will be applied, additionally, there are some shortcuts within the application to access the styles.

In Android, just keep pressing the text you are going to send, a menu will be displayed where you can choose the type of style you want (Bold, Italic) or you can click on the ‘See more’ button (the three consecutive vertical dots ) to choose Strikethrough or Monospaced style.

On Iphone, the procedure is more or less the same. You must press and hold the message in the text box and select all the text or a fragment of it, then click on ‘B_I_U’ and finally, choose one of the styles mentioned.

KEEP READING:

This would be a virtual walk through the streets of Berlin from 120 years ago

How to recover deleted chats from Facebook Messenger

Samsung: so you can improve the quality of your photos without installing any application on Android 12