How much does Messi legs insurance cost?

Lionel messi He is the best player in the world and also one of the best of all time. He was born in the Argentina on June 24, 1987, but became an idol in every corner of the planet, where today millions of people proudly wear t-shirts that they wore in the Selection, in Barcelona or currently in PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), one of the most powerful clubs. Due to the immense amount of money that he generates with his dribbling, “La Pulga” has his legs insured.. But, How much money are they priced for?

Multi-champion in Barcelona, winner of dozens of awards and nothing less than 7 Ballon d’Or, champion of a Olympic game, a Sub 20 world and the America’s Cup with the Argentine National Team and in the race to try to get the first Champions League in the history of PSG, the 34-year-old from Rosario will try to win a The Best award, ceremony to be held on January 17. And of course, both the brands that sponsor it and those responsible for the events it attends will be expectant about what will happen, taking into account that with their image they expect to bill at all times.

Messi’s career as a professional footballer is an extremely impressive source of money for many people. In any case, what he does or does not do off the pitch has a surprising impact, since His image generates huge income from which not even he himself is benefited. What does it mean? That “Leo” is a valuable product in various fields.

Lionel Messi yells a goal with the PSG shirt.

To mention just a few examples, Messi’s participation in an event such as a World Cup or any other type of competition would generate higher income than if he did not.. In fact, this type of debate usually occurs before a figure can be left out of a World Cup … TV channels Y the media would lose a lot if crack were not around for whatever reason. The same would happen, although with a much lower income, with any unofficial apparel dealer who makes T-shirts with your face or even with those who are owners or owners of a bar or restaurant in which they televise a match of the Argentine National Team or PSG and they wait for people to attend to follow it live, eat and drink. Anyway, what “La Pulga” generates is consumption, it is money …

What would happen if a footballer like Messi had an injury that left him off the pitch? The business, of course, would be over for many people. Although, be careful, the club authorities are not willing to lose so much money for this reason. Then, What is the path they took to avoid losing millions and millions of dollars? Securing Messi’s legs.

As crazy as it may be, This measure has been taken by dozens of world famous and famous celebrities who stood out thanks to some part of their body. In football, the best known case is that of David beckham, talented midfielder who played in Manchester United, Real Madrid and the England national team, who was a great player, but also a Highly commercial figure in headlining hundreds of loot ads, shoes, clocks, perfumes and all kinds of dress. In 2006, the president of the “Merengue”, Florentino Pérez, assured the British in no less than 130 million dollars, the highest figure in this area so far. The same happened with Zinedine Zidane Y Raul Gonzalez, others who were part of the “Los Galacticos” team.

Lionel Messi, captain of the Argentine National Team and the best player in the world.

How much are Messi’s legs priced

Lionel Messi has his legs secured, with which he scored more than 770 goals and 38 official titles. The same are priced at $ 50 million, as assured the insurance company Acierto.com. On the other hand, to Cristiano Ronaldo -Another who is considered one of the best in the world- his legs were insured for $ 103 million.

Lionel Messi, in his first PSG training session.

How the insurance of Messi’s legs was calculated

To get the exact amount of insurance for the legs of Lionel messi, an extensive analysis was carried out in which the number of injuries you had in the race, the age what does he have position I occupy on the court, the number of games he will play each year, the physical build, the activities you do in your private life, the cars that he drives and also the possible causes of injury that you could have in the future.

Other celebrities who also insured some part of his body