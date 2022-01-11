How much do celebrities charge to make a post on Instagram?
With the start of 2022, the list of the highest paid celebrities for making a publication on the social network of Instagram, which ranges from athletes, singers and influencers. It should be noted that the artist or the personality of the entertainment world, usually includes the legend “Paid promotion” so that his followers are aware of it.
If you’ve ever wondered how much celebrities charge to promote a brand and post a photo on their account Instagram, stay to discover the top 10 of this 2021.
10. Kendall Jenner
The largest of the Jenner, Kendall Jenner, charges $ 1,053,000 million per post and currently has 212 million followers on Instagram.
9. Justin Bieber
The interpreter of Baby, Justin Bieber, with 215 million followers within the platform, is currently charging $ 1,112,000 million for post.
8. Beyoncé
Beyoncé, which from time to time publishes on the social network and has 231 million followers, charges $ 1,147,000 million to promote a brand.
7. Lionel Messi
Football player, Lionel messi, with 299 million followers in Instagram, charges $ 1,169,000 million dollars per publication.
6. Kim Kardashian
The most popular of the Kardashian, Kim kardashian, charges $ 1,419,000 million to promote a brand to his 278 million followers.
5. Selena Gomez
The actress and singer of Mexican descent, Selena Gomez, with its 288 million followers, is charging $ 1,468,000 million to publish in Instagram.
4. Kylie Jenner
For her part, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, who is currently expecting her second child, with 299 million followers, earns around $ 1.494 billion dollars per post.
3. Ariana Grande
In place number 3 we have Ariana Grande, who recently married a real estate agent and with his 289 million followers, charges $ 1.51 billion per post.
2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
In second place, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with 289 million followers, is charging a whopping $ 1.523 billion for post in Instagram.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
In the first place, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which currently has the number of 388 million followers, charges around $ 1.604 billion to promote a brand to its followers.