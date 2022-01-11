How far is Indiana Jones 5 ahead? The director talks about it

It seems like millions of years have passed since we first spoke of Indiana Jones 5. With an octogenarian Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg out of production and constant changes in the script … finally all the stars lined up so that the project could take shape. Before the end of last year, we were able to see some photographs of the filming with a release date set for June 30, 2023 in Spain. This week, director James Mangold wanted to provide an update on the filming status, confirming that there are just a few weeks ahead to finish it.

About a month remaining. Mangold (@ mang0ld) January 1, 2022

Indiana Jones 5, near finishing his main picture

A fan on Twitter wanted to take advantage of the beginning of the year to get closer to Mangold on the social network and, in addition to congratulating him on the beginning of 2022, he asked him how the filming of Indiana Jones 5. So the director replied the following: “There is about a month left”. That means that, in a matter of a few weeks, Harrison Ford will have hung up his mythical hat and whip again because he will have finished the main shooting of the film.

From here on, we don’t know what exactly to expect from the story of this fifth installment. We know that Ford screen share with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonio Banderas; in fact, the possibility is even being considered that Waller-Bridge will be in charge of replacing Ford in the future of the saga. All this is speculation, and we must wait for the foundations of this story to settle to see where it takes us.

What is clear is that Mangold, who has directed Logan or Le Mans ’66, we can look forward to an exciting bet. As he confessed in an interview with ComicBook, the filmmaker maintains that: “In all my work, I always try to find an emotional center from which to operate.” So we will have to see how he has approached the film after taking the reins from the very Steven Spielberg, director of the four previous installments.