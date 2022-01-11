Horizon Forbidden West Leaked!

We are just over a month away from the launch of Horizon Forbidden West. However, it appears that a copy of the PS4 version has already been leaked online. Yesterday, January 10, they reported a series of images that were taken from a copy, showing content ahead of time.

Although the material in question was removed almost immediately after the copyright request, this means that leaked information is already circulating on the internet, and you can stumble upon it at any time. Along with this, VGC ensures that, apart from some missing artistic resources, the leaked version is authentic and offers all the core content planned for the final release.

This is not the first time that something like this has happened, let us remember that in 2020, the history of The Last of Us Part II leaked online, and it looks like this case will repeat with Horizon Forbidden West. Considered that This title will be available on PS4 and PS5 until February 18, 2022, you’d better take all the necessary measures to avoid spoilers.

Without a doubt, this seems to be a heavy blow to the game. Leaks are common, but here we are talking about a version that includes much of the end game, and this type of advance information can ruin the experience of more than one. We can only be cautious.

