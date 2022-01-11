Holographic calls like in ‘Star Wars’ are already reality, this is M by Portl

Make video calls in the purest style of Star wars or from Star trek. That is Portl’s intention with M, the first holographic communication device and the reproduction of desktop multimedia content around the world.

For this instead of floating images On the air like other companies, Portl decided to “enclose” the entire experience in a box similar to how they did it with Epic, whatever its first machine for holographic projection, which was unveiled last year.

Here you can see the product video

The Model M uses the same technology as its bigger brother, a series of LEDs evenly distributed within the cabinet that is designed to show shadows and reflections, thus giving the sensation of volume and depth.

This is the Model M

This device is capable of being used as if it were a portable screen and it can transmit live or in its case show volumetric content previously programmed or loaded.

For this, it uses an intelligent camera with Artificial Intelligence and makes use of a series of speakers integrated into its frame to reproduce multimedia elements, all displayed on a high-density holographic touchscreen, which is also accompanied 16 GB of RAM, as well as 1 TB of storage.

Since it is linked with the Portl cloud, it is possible submit interactive or pre-recorded content using a compatible device paired with the M.

The ways of using holographic displays

As detailed by the company, the M model works as an entrance to the “metaverse” and among its applications is its use in shopping, entertainment, telemedicine, communications, for training or even (and similarly to samsung option) to display collections of NFTs on them.

Although the final price of the device is not yet known, it can already be reserved for an initial refundable payment of $ 100 or just over 2,000 Mexican pesos. However, its final price is expected to be approximately the same as “a good flat screen tv“.

The first models of the M model should be shown during the South by Southwest (SXSW) In March, just before the commercial launch of the product.