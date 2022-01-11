Heroes and villains coming to the big screen in 2022

The movies of heroes and villains from the Marvel and DC universes will continue to give something to talk about throughout this 2022. The formula is not spent, on the contrary, it still has enough to give and to show the more than one billion that it has collected in the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in times of pandemic which gives it greater credit.

If the health crisis does not postpone premieres again, the first film to hit theaters would be The batman, March 4, from DC. Robert Pattinson will follow in the footsteps of George Clooney, Michael keaton or Ben affleck putting on the “Batman” costume. In the plot of the film directed by Matt RevesIn the second year of his fight against crime, “Bruce Wayne” investigates the corruption that runs through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing a murderer known as Enigma.

Although originally, Morbius would premiere this January 28, Sony Y Marvel they thought better of it and given the increase in COVID-19 cases and the importance that it still has Spider-Man: No Way Home, they changed the date to April 1.

In this feature film, Jared Leto embodies the doctor “Michael Morbius”, a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease. When trying to heal and respond to his disorder, he becomes infected in a form of vampirism. After the cure, “Michael” feels more alive than ever and acquires various gifts such as strength and speed, as well as an irresistible need to consume blood. Tragically turned into an imperfect antihero, “Morbius” will have one last chance, but without knowing at what cost.

Benedict Cumberbatch or rather “Dr. Strange ” will return to theaters on May 6 thanks to the film Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, where he must solve the chaos that was unleashed in Spider-Man: No way home.

The feature film, directed by Sam raimi, will have the expected return of Elizabeth olsen What “Scarlet Witch” and the incorporation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe of the heroine “America Chávez” in the skin of Xochitl Gómez.

It will be May 20 when Warner Bros Y Dc comics release the animated feature film League of Super Pets, directed by Jared stern Y Sam levin. In the plot, “Krypto”, mascot of “Superman” gathers other animals like “Ace”, the puppy from “Batman” to face “Lex Luthor.”

Fans of Thor they are anxiously waiting for summer to arrive, and it is that on July 8 they will be able to see him again in the skin of Chris Hemsworth. Tape, Thor: Love and Thunder, will feature new characters such as “Zeus” and “Gorr”, Russel crowe Y Christian bale respectively. You will also see “Jane Foster” (Natalie Portman) when she takes on the legacy of the “God of Thunder.”

The details of the film of Black adam, whose arrival in theaters will be on July 29, but according to several comics and film experts, it promises a lot. Dwayne johnson is in charge of giving life to the predecessor of “Billy Batson” alias “Shazam”.

In 2022, the followers of “Spider-Man”, in the alter ego of “Miles Morales”, you will get to know him more thanks to the animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe.

This film, with an arrival date to the complexes of October 7, will also present “SpiderGwen” and other characters like the Japanese version of the arachnid named “Yu Komori”.

DC will continue to surprise its audience with the presentation, on November 4, of the feature film The Flash. Ezra Miller plays the sprinter, a job he already had in the Justice League and through a cameo in Batman Vs. Superman.

This is the film adaptation of the comic Flashpoint, in which “Flash” travels to the past to try to save his mother’s life, a role played by Maribel Verdú. The plot will feature Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck with their versions of “Batman” and there are rumors that Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will appear.

On November 11, Marvel will battle DC with the presentation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the death of Chadwick bosseman, who played Black Panther, the company fought hard to preserve the actor’s legacy in the plot. Details of the story are unknown.

To close the year with a flourish, the so-called “King of Atlantis” will thrill audiences with new adventures thanks to the film Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which will be released on December 16. Jason momoa reprises his role as the hero and Amber heard she will put on the costume of the mighty “Mera” again.

