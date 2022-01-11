Health and wellness | Nursing and progress in health – El Sol de Hermosillo

The epidemiological profile of the population has changed dramatically in the last 50 years. Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension have become the cause of the highest number of deaths and disabilities. Mexico and Sonora are not the exception to this pattern.

On the way towards the search for alternatives, some global events can be highlighted such as: the Alma Ata declaration of 1978 led by the World Health Organization and the commitment to achieve health for all by the year 2000 through the implementation of models based on Primary Health Care.

We were left to duty; the reforms of the health systems in the 1990s motivated by the search for coverage and efficiency goals. It was a mean achievement; the Millennium Development Goals in 2000, which were aimed at human development, and which achieved important progress; the Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, which sought to give continuity to the 2005 development agenda, the last two, led by the United Nations, and the Astana declaration in 2018, in which a new global commitment is made to Primary Health Care to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Both structural and conjunctural problems interact, generating pressure cycles on health systems like the one we are experiencing today, exacerbating the complex realities that developing countries suffer in particular (poverty, disease, barriers to access to health, low level education, precarious jobs, poverty, etc.).

A determining factor to offer an efficient response is the generation of new care models. The impetus to carry out the change to the required model depends to a large extent on the human resources available. At this point, the Nursing staff represents a key resource for the achievement of health models.

The response to these changes requires personnel with the capacity for adaptation and innovation, who consider global proposals and adjust them to local realities. Staff with optimal levels of training, distributed according to their abilities and the demands of care.

In Mexico, Nursing personnel are making a decisive move towards their professionalization, with higher levels of training and with the expansion of their role in the health system. It is essential to consider these aspects to define the workforce that will be required in the future, not only in relation to the number of nurses to be trained, but also in relation to the level of training that will need to be achieved.

Despite the great advances of Mexican Nursing towards its professionalization, there are still challenges to be assumed: creating new and better spaces for practice autonomy and leading regulatory processes for these, promoting the leading participation of its members in policy decisions, generating evidence to support their work and consolidate their leadership within the health team.

The current problem caused by Covid-19 that the world is currently experiencing, and in particular Mexico, has made visible the outstanding participation of Nursing staff at all levels of care, this fact opens a window of opportunity towards leadership that Nursing continues to develop .

It is vitally important to take up these opportunities with decision and continue the transformations required in favor of this occupational group and the population that increasingly demands services that integrate scientific quality with human quality, a combination that can and should be balanced by Nursing staff.

Last January 6 was Nursing Day in our country and from that day on, health personnel can do a lot to keep the health system afloat. Congratulations.