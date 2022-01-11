Health: 5 simple exercises that strengthen the lungs and improve your breathing

The respiratory diseases They are transmitted very easily and cause both lung and respiratory function to be affected by different viruses.

Therefore, it is very important perform exercises that strengthen our state of health, increasing strength and endurance for so, combat difficulty in breathing.

5 simple exercises that strengthen the lungs and improve breathing

one-. Lie on the bed with your head elevated, knees bent and place your hands on your abdomen, breathe through your nose slowly and deeply, hold your breath for three seconds and exhale slowly and progressively while you notice how the abdomen retracts. You can do 5 to 6 repetitions.

two-. Sitting in a chair with your back straight, place your hands on your abdomen, take air through your nose while you feel it expand and try to hold it for 3 seconds, exhale slowly while your abdomen descends and now change the position of your hands On the ribs, breathe in again through your nose and hold your breath for 3 seconds and exhale slowly and progressively. You can do 5 to 6 repetitions.

3-. Sitting in a chair with your back straight, bend your elbows alternately, the hand should go in the direction of touching the shoulders and when stretching, the palm of the hand should go towards the ground. You can add a bottle of water to add weight and increase the difficulty. You can do 5 to 10 repetitions.

4-. Standing, place a chair in front of you, hold on to the back and place your feet at the height of your hips, raise both points of the feet, descend and then do it with the heels and alter both movements. In the same starting position, raise your leg by flexing your hip and knee while holding for three seconds and alternating with both legs. You can do 5 to 10 repetitions.

5-. Lying on the bed, move your feet and toes up and down while alternating one and the other, you can also do it with both feet at the same time. You can do 5 to 10 repetitions.

You can perform these exercises in a Tiara way to strengthen the lungs and improve breathing, however, in case of discomfort or pain, it is recommended not to do them.