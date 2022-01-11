Headache? 4 natural remedies that will end this discomfort

The headache It is a problem that affects all people, regardless of their way of life or customs. But on many occasions we think that it is something arbitrary and that there are no clear reasons why it happens. The headache It occurs due to lack of sleep, exposure to very loud noises, poor diet, alcohol abuse and even contagion of a virus.

Regardless of their intensity, they will always be an impediment for us to continue with our life in a normal way. And there are medications that help eliminate headaches, but it will always be better to have Natural medicine, that serve to prevent or eliminate headaches.

Therefore, we tell you 4 remedies that help prevent and eliminate headaches, so you can continue with your normal life and not suffer from this discomfort.

How to prevent and eliminate headaches?

PHOTO: File

1.- Drink lots of water

The dehydration is one of the most common causes of headaches, but one good hydration it may be the solution to prevent or eliminate this condition. Even a headache that lasts up to 3 hours can be reduced to just half an hour if we are well hydrated.

Water has many benefits for our health

PHOTO: File

2.- Do sports

Thanks to the physical activity, circulation will be better and one of the most benefited areas is the head. You do not necessarily have to practice some sport, walking around 10,000 steps a day can be considered enough to prevent these discomforts. But little by little you will see that you need more physical activity in your routine.

Physical activity is essential for good health

PHOTO: Twitter

3.- Meet your hours of sleep

The Lack of sleep it is quite a serious health problem. Our lifestyle does not always allow us to get enough sleep. The migraines They are common among people who do not meet their minimum hours of sleep. Although it is not advisable to sleep more than the correct hours for each age sector in the population.

Good sleep hygiene is essential in daily life

PHOTO: Twitter

4.- Drink caffeinated drinks

A good tea or coffee they can provide relief from headache problems. Caffeine has many benefits such as increasing alertness, improving mood, and constricting blood vessels to improve circulation. It is no coincidence that the medicines we take when we have a headache contain caffeine.

In this case, it is also important to avoid abuse. Too much caffeine can cause lack of sleep and that would be a problem for our daily lives.

Caffeine improves blood circulation

PHOTO: File

KEEP READING:

Are you losing your hair? With these foods you can fight baldness

These are the best and worst sleeping positions

Feng Shui: What is the Kua number and how is it calculated?