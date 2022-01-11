HBO ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Monday, January 10

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Hbo we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list of its 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and the hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the gateway to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than on previous occasions.

two. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other members of the Harry Potter film cast as they return to Hogwarts for the first time and celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the series.

3. Fantastic beasts and where to find them

Year 1926. Newt Scamander has just completed a journey around the world to find and document an extraordinary selection of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stop on his way, where he could have arrived and departed without incident … but not for a Muggle named Jacob, a basket case of magic and the escape of some fantastic creatures from Newt, who could cause trouble on the wizarding world and Muggle world.

Four. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Carrying out his threat, Grindelwald escapes from custody and has begun gathering followers, most of whom are unsuspecting his true intentions: raising pureblood wizards to reign over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) recruits his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that await. The lines are drawn as love and loyalty are put to the test, even among the closest friends and family, in an increasingly divided magical world.

5. The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Biopic about the dazzling rise and subsequent descent into hell of the telepreacher couple, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, in the 70s and 80s. From their humble beginnings to the creation of an entire empire around “The PTL Club “, the successful television program that was on the air for 15 years and made them famous throughout the country.

6. Fast & Furious 6 (Full throttle 6)

Since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) stole $ 100 million from a mobster, they have been missing; They can’t go home because the law is after them. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has tracked down a gang of deadly mercenary drivers in various countries, whose brains (Luke Evans) have the invaluable help of the sexy Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s old girlfriend, at the same time. that he considered dead. The only way to stop them is to confront them in the streets; so Hobbs asks Dom to gather his team in London. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his disgusting uncles, the Dursleys and their obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and so were his parents.

8. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a place called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the Slytherin heir and will cause the Muggle-borns, the unclean, to appear mysteriously petrified by a monstrous animal.

9. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry is looking forward to the end of the summer to start a new year at Hogwarts and to leave the home of his despicable uncles, the Dursleys, as soon as possible. What Harry does not know is that he will have to leave Privet Drive early and unexpectedly after turning his Aunt Marge into a giant balloon. An enchanted night bus will of course take you to the Leaky Cauldron tavern, where none other than Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic, awaits you.

10. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

In his fourth year at Hogwarts, Harry faces the saga’s greatest challenge and danger. When chosen under mysterious circumstances as the competitor to represent Hogwarts in the Triwizard Tournament, Harry must compete against the best young wizards from all over Europe. But as he prepares, evidence appears that Lord Voldemort has returned. Before you know it, Harry will not only be fighting for the championship but also for his life.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? HBO, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

HBO’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.