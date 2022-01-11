Harry Potter: All the Movies – Sorted by IMDb

In 2001, Warner Bros. started one of the most lucrative franchises of all time with the release of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a fantasy story about a boy who discovers his magical powers and begins his education at a wizarding school. Seven equally successful sequels would follow, continuing Harry’s story for a whole decade full of magic and friendship.

No one could accurately predict its success back then, but a series of movies, a West End play, and several theme park attractions afterward, there’s no denying that Harry Potter it is a phenomenon without equal.

10 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was a critical and public failure (6.5)

After making his first cameo as Grindelwald in the first movie of Fantastic Beasts, Johnny Depp returned to star The crimes of Grindelwald, the 2018 sequel. The film centers on Newt Scamander’s efforts to take down the dark wizard with the help of none other than Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore.

The film was a critical failure, being considered by critics and fans alike to be the weakest entry in the franchise. Harry Potter. Despite its extraordinary special effects and commendable performances, The crimes of Grindelwald it suffers from a convoluted and underdeveloped plot that falls short of its predecessors.

9 Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them introduced new magical creatures to the Wizarding World (7.3)

In 2016, Warner Bros. released Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, the first spin-off of Harry Potter after the last installment of the series, five years before. Written by JK Rowling on her first writing credit, the film stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a British magizoologist in New York.

Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them was the first film in the franchise to win an Academy Award, taking home the distinction for Best Costume Design in 2017. When it released, it received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with many praising the cast and the new magical creatures that enrich the film. Magic world.

8 The Chamber of Secrets introduces a darker tone to the franchise (7.4)

Following the overwhelming success of The Philosopher’s Stone, Chris Columbus returned to direct the sequel, The chamber of secrets. Now, as a sophomore at Hogwarts, Harry must face the mysterious Heir of Slytherin, who has unleashed a terrifying monster on the school’s Muggle-born pupils.

TheChamber of secrets It introduced many important characters, such as Lucius Malfoy, played by Jason Isaacs, and Dobby, the house elf, who would play a key role in subsequent films. It was the second highest grossing film of 2002 and was nominated for several BAFTAs and Saturn Awards.

7 The Order of the Phoenix cut several plot lines from the novel (7.5)

Based on the fifth and longest novel in the series, The Order of the Phoenix It was the first film in the franchise directed by David Yates, who would later direct the rest of the films. Harry Potter. Follow Harry and his friends as they face the rebirth of Voldemort and the intervention of the Ministry of Magic at Hogwarts.

TheOrder of the Phoenix It is the shortest film in the series. Several storylines – Ron’s character development, Dobby’s return, St. Mungo’s trip, etc. – were dropped from the script in favor of exploring Harry’s emotional turmoil. The film marked the debut and departure of key characters Dolores Umbridge and Sirius Black, respectively.

6 The Half-Blood Prince mixes teenage romance with Voldemort’s dark past (7,6)

TheHalf-Blood Prince It was released in mid-2009 and chronicled Harry’s sixth year at Hogwarts, where, between teenage romances and Quidditch, he discovers one of Voldemort’s darkest secrets with the help of Dumbledore. The film remains one of the most expensive entries in the franchise, with a budget of $ 250 million.

The half-blood prince developed Harry’s romantic relationship with Ginny, Ron’s sister, and further explored Voldemort’s origin as a boy and a Hogwarts student. It also revealed the existence of the Dark Wizard Horcruxes and served as a crucial step towards the two films of the Deathly Hallows.

5 The success of The Philosopher’s Stone fueled a multi-million dollar franchise (7.6)

As an introduction to the Wizarding World, The Philosopher’s Stone follows Harry when he discovers that he is a wizard and attends his first year at Hogwarts. While at school, he is confronted with his newfound fame, rumors of Voldemort’s return, and a secret object being kept somewhere in the Hogwarts facility.

The Philosopher’s Stone it was a critical and commercial success, grossing more than $ 1 billion at the box office and spawning an entire franchise. The young actors in the film, especially the trio of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, became household names in Britain and would rise to international stardom with the various sequels.

4 The cinematography and action scenes of Deathly Hallows Part 1 received acclaim from Universal (7.7)

The first of the two final parts, The Deathly Hallows, Part 1, focuses on the Golden Trio’s journey to obtain and destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes in order to finish him off. It premiered in late 2010, grossing more than $ 300 million worldwide in its opening weekend, and was praised for its cinematography and dynamic battle sequences.

The movie It also introduced the Deathly Hallows, a trio of legendary items that make their owner the Master of Death. The Deathly Hallows Part 1 received two Academy Award nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects, but lost to Alice in Wonderland and Inception, respectively.

3 Goblet of Fire was a game changer in terms of plot and tone (7,7)

The Goblet of Fire It was a change in the series of Harry Potter. As well as moving the story forward significantly with the rebirth of Voldemort, the film took the franchise down a darker, more mature path that would continue in the next four films. Thanks to its change of tone and its sophisticated visual and acting aspect, the film continues to be one of the highest-grossing films in the Wizarding World.

In The Goblet of Fire, Harry returns to his fourth year to be chosen as the second Hogwarts champion in the Triwizard Tournament, a competition between representatives of three wizarding schools. What was to be a happy and friendly contest takes a grim turn soon after.

2 The Prisoner of Azkaban is often considered the best entry in the saga (7,9)

Considered the best movie Harry Potter by fans and critics, The Prisoner of Az kaban was directed by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón and was released in 2004. In the film, Harry’s third year is interrupted when a prisoner with connections to Harry’s past escapes from the magical prison of Azkaban.

The prisoner of Azkaban It marked the debut of Gary Oldman as Sirius Black, Emma Thompson as Professor Trelawney and David Thewlis as Remus Lupine. The film marked a significant change in the franchise, borrowing other genres such as horror and suspense to portray Dementors and their effects on others.

1 The Deathly Hallows Part 2 was a satisfying ending to a decade of magic (8.1)

After spending the better part of a year searching for Voldemort’s Horcruxes, Harry, Ron, and Hermione head to Hogwarts for one last battle in The Deathly Hallows Part 2. It was released in mid-2011 to overwhelming commercial success, grossing more than $ 1.3 billion worldwide and becoming the highest grossing film of the year.

Like its predecessor, Deathly Hallows Part 2 was praised for its visual effects, its action scenes and its score. The film is regarded as a satisfying ending to the franchise, as it managed to adapt and capture the second half of the novel wonderfully. Most importantly, it honored a decade with the beloved characters of the Wizarding World.