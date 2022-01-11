Halo InnerSpace Concept, Cadillac’s first electric and autonomous luxury vehicle

As every year, the CES (Consumer Electronics Show), houses the most surprising technological developments, this time, firms with great contributions to the automotive industry stood out with concepts that bring us closer to a future where mobility and sustainability are key, as an example is the new Cadillac Halo InnerSpace.

Photos: Cadillac

The most luxurious version of the future

The renowned firm has had us accustomed to luxury designs with unmatched quality and comfort, but this time, sustainability and autonomy are added in a vehicle with a totally futuristic vision.

The exterior design of the Halo Innerspace leaves anyone speechless, as it seems to be made in one piece, since its divisions are not easily noticed. Its roof is made of fully panoramic glass covering almost the entire silhouette, in addition, it opens next to the access doors, a point never seen before that facilitates entry and exit that people of great height will surely appreciate.

Once inside you can see a very comfortable space with reclining sofa-shaped seats that can be kept together or separately, where two people can be accommodated.

If you are looking for the steering wheel, forget it! It has been replaced by a huge panoramic LED screen controlled entirely by voice commands. It also has experiences of Augmented Reality, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery, which can be chosen according to the preference of the passengers, and while still showing the surroundings of the car.

Other elements that you will not find are the pedals, as they were replaced by retractable footrests, and it was also used to add a space dedicated to storing blankets and cushions that improve the experience and comfort on board.

The Cadillac Halo Innerspace is powered by electricity, using the platform Ultium, chosen by other electric models as the favorite, since in addition to durability and ecological performance, its wireless battery management system manages that the battery modules are distributed throughout the vehicle without taking up so much space inside, allowing it to be used for the comfort of users and to provide more space in the luggage rack.

As an added bonus, the Halo Innerspace includes tires Goodyear with technology SoundConfort, which reduces resonance when walking, p Perfect for those who like to enjoy the ambient sound on the road rather than the car, or simply for those who prefer to rest quietly.