Halo Infinite: leak confirms imminent return of fan-loved modes

Halo Infinite it will be on the market for 2 months. In that time, the community has had a great time, but it has also raised its voice to make it clear that there are things that it does not like or that could improve in the life cycle of Halo Infinite.

343 Industries has not turned a deaf ear to criticism from fans. In fact, you have been willing to listen to what they have to say and to implement changes that make Halo Infinite be a better experience for all.

Part of the complaints has been the absence of some modes and playlists. Little by little this situation has been improving with a greater diversity of modalities and, if that seems little to you, you will be happy to know that it will soon be the return in a way adored by the fans, or at least that indicates a leak.

Some of the most beloved modes of Halo would return

What happens is that HaloNewsMX, account that does datamining to the files of Halo Infinite In search of news, he found interesting information. It turns out that in the game files there are several medals for the multiplayer that, until now, do not appear in the games of Halo Infinite.

The interesting thing is that in the medals there are some that indicate that Grifball (Fast Ball) and King of the Hill (King of the Hill) will sooner or later arrive at Halo Infinite. Should this happen, it would be news that is sure to thrill veterans of Haloas these are some modes that the community loves, but that seemed a bit forgotten.

Don’t you believe us? We leave you the evidence below:

[THREAD] New Halo Infinite Medals. 1/3

– Zombie Slayer

– Clash Of Kings

– Reclaimer

– The Sickness#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/t5TYntejWG – Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) December 27, 2021

New Medals. 3/3

– Watch the Throne

– Skyjack

– Saboteur

– Interception pic.twitter.com/N8My7KzwCb – Halo Infinite Leaks & News (@HaloNoticiasMX) December 27, 2021

What do you think about this new? Are you excited about the return of these modalities to Halo Infinite? Tell us in the comments.

Halo Infinite It is available now for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can learn more about the new Master Chief adventure by clicking here.