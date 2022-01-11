‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast ranking by net worth

Marvel fans absolutely adore the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for its dazzling action sequences, star-studded cast and crazy taste for music. The first film, which opened in 2014, grossed $ 772.8 million at the box office, while vol. two, which debuted in 2017, grossed more than $ 863.8 million.

Given that these films have been so successful over the years, it makes sense that all of the cast members have an impressive net worth to match, and since most of them will return for guardians of the galaxy vol. 3We can only imagine how these numbers will continue to grow. Here’s what you need to know about the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy and how they are classified in terms of net worth.

Karen Gillan – Net worth: $ 2 million

Karen Gillan plays the role of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. As of now, Gillan has a net worth of $ 2 million. Some might say that it is quite shocking that she has not accumulated more wealth as her career has led to other successful films such as the Jumanji franchise. Without a doubt, her net worth will continue to grow now that more people know who she is thanks to her blockbuster movies.

Pom Klementieff – Net worth: $ 4 million

Pom Klementieff has a net worth of $ 4 million at the moment, which is surprising since his career is still considered “promising.” She was first introduced as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two, a superhero who can control plant growth. Klementieff has been active in the acting industry since 2007, and although she was born in France, she has conquered Hollywood.

Michael Rooker – Net worth: $ 4 million

Michael Rooker played Yondu in guardians And like Klementieff, he also has a net worth of $ 4 million. His long list of films outside the MCU includes The Suicide Squad, Slither, Y Highlight. Rooker is a sought-after actor with a half-dozen movies in the works, so we can expect his surprisingly low net worth to rise from here.

Dave Bautista – Net worth: $ 16 million

Dave Bautista has a net worth of $ 16 million as of this writing. His role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy She is more than unforgettable, and not just because of her grayish skin that sometimes appears blue with red streaks depending on the lighting. Bautista’s net worth is well deserved beyond his role as a fiercely strong superhero. Before entering the world of acting, he was also known as one of the most successful professional wrestlers in WWE.

Zoe Saldana – Net worth: $ 35 million

Knowing that an actress like Zoe Saldana has a net worth of $ 35 million isn’t necessarily a surprise when you consider how incredible her career has been. She plays the green-skinned Gamora in Guardians of the GalaxyBut it’s certainly not the only prominent role on her acting résumé. If you can believe it, in addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Saldana has also been part of the Star trek, Avatar, Y pirates of the Caribbean franchises Can you say quadruple threat?

Chris Pratt – Net worth: $ 80 million

Chris Pratt’s current net worth of $ 80 million makes perfect sense given that he is one of the biggest characters in Guardians of the Galaxy and one of the biggest action stars of today. He plays Star-Lord in guardians, a handsome hero who is willing to do whatever it takes to save the day. Pratt is also the star of Jurassic World, The Tomorrow War, Passengers, and countless other movies that have made a statement over the years. One of the biggest TV shows he was a part of is Parks and Recreation alongside Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman.

Kurt Russell – Net worth: $ 100 million

Kurt Russell currently has a net worth of $ 100 million. He began his career as a successful child actor and continued in Hollywood as an adult. He’s had roles as villains, heroes, and everything in between since he started. Russell has obviously found a home in the entertainment industry.

Bradley Cooper – Net worth: $ 100 million

Interestingly, Bradley Cooper has the exact same net worth as Kurt Russell. Both men are standing at $ 100 million. In addition to being an actor, Cooper is also a producer, filmmaker, and director who has starred in several amazing TV shows and movies. Some of those movies include Silver Linings Playbook, A Star Is Born, American Sniper, Y The Hangover. He has worked alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, and many other A-list stars. Guardians of the Galaxy, he plays the ever daring Rocket Raccoon.

Vin Diesel – Net worth: $ 225 million

Vin Diesel plays the lovable and hilarious Groot in the guardians franchise. Although the character he plays is physically very small and only has a three-word vocabulary, Diesel has an impressive career to reckon with. Besides being an actor, he is also a producer, writer and director. Be part of the Fast and Furious The franchise has been huge for him as it helped him become one of the highest paid action stars in the world. Since he constantly puts out so many movies every year, it’s easy for him to make around $ 50 million a year from acting alone.

Sylvester Stallone – Net worth: $ 400 million

The highest paid star in Guardians of the Galaxy is Sylvester Stallone, who currently has a net worth of $ 400 million. He may have the smallest role of everyone else in the franchise, but he’s part of the cast nonetheless. He plays Starhawk, a character with the ability to relive the same life over and over countless times by taking over his infant body. Stallone’s net worth is largely due to his impressive work at the Rocky movie franchise