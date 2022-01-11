Guanajuato reported more than 14 thousand new cases of type 2 diabetes at the end of 2021 – Boletines Dependencias

Guanajuato, Gto. January 11 2022.- The Guanajuato Ministry of Health, according to the report of the Unified Epidemiological Surveillance System (SUAVE), reported 14,742 new cases of type 2 diabetes mellitus in Guanajuato at week 52 of last year.

This type of diabetes, up to that date, represented the 12th cause of disease in the state.

Type 2 diabetes is a disease in which blood sugar or glucose levels are too high, when diet, exercise, and other medications cannot control blood sugar, or if you cannot use medications, it will be necessary deliver insulin to the patient.

Insulin helps glucose enter cells to provide energy, so those with diabetes do not produce enough insulin or their body does not use it well, glucose remains in the blood and does not enter the cells enough.

Over time, having too much glucose in your blood can cause health problems.

Type 2 diabetes can be caused by a combination of factors such as being overweight or obese, not being physically active, and genetics and family history.

In general, type 2 diabetes begins with insulin resistance. This is a condition in which your cells do not respond normally to insulin.

The Guanajuato Ministry of Health calls on the population to attend their medical service with opportunity, before the appearance of symptoms that may include:

Increased thirst and urination

Increased hunger

Feeling tired

Blurry vision

Numbness or tingling in the feet or hands

Sores that don’t heal

Weight loss with no apparent cause

You can take steps to help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes by losing weight if you are overweight, eating fewer calories, and being more physically active. If you have a condition that increases your risk for type 2 diabetes, managing this condition can lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.