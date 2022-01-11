GTA distributor buys Zynga, creator of Farmville, for $ 12.7 billion

Image : Rockstar Games / Take-Two

Take-Two, the publisher behind some of the biggest names in the gaming industry like Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K, today announced an agreement to buy mobile gaming company Zynga for $ 12.7 billion. If the acquisition of the creator of Farmville takes place, it will mark the biggest sale in the history of video games.

A Take-Two Interactive spokesperson wrote in a press release that the agreement “unifies highly complementary businesses, including Take-Two’s best portfolio of console and PC games and Zynga’s industry-leading mobile franchises.” With the merger, Take-Two would have an established portfolio to carry more stocks of Gta, BioShock, XCOM, Civilization and other franchises to social and mobile platforms.

In addition to Farmville Y Words With Friends, Zynga’s biggest games in recent years include CSR Racing 2, Zynga Poker and a host of slot machine games, all free and making money from advertising and microtransactions. Zynga is also developing Star Wars: Hunters, a combat game coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android later this year, after being previously delayed.

However, the deal has not been officially closed. In addition to having to go through a regulatory review, the preliminary agreement gives Zynga 45 days to accept a better offer from another company. At $ 12.7 billion, Take-Two would already be paying 64% more of Zynga’s existing share price, so it is unclear if a new buyer will appear. Take-Two tried to buy racing game creator Codemasters in 2020, but EA took it.

Take-Two’s current attempt to buy Zynga would be by far the largest game acquisition in a rapidly consolidating industry. Last year, Microsoft closed a deal to buy the creator of Elder scrolls, Bethesda, for $ 7.5 billion , culminating in a rapid expansion of his own line of studies. The Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group has also been shopping: it took to the creator of Borderlands, Gearbox Entertainment, and the studio behind the upcoming remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PS5, Aspyr. And then, of course, there is the Chinese giant Tencent, which has been investing or buying. almost everything else.

It’s unclear exactly what kinds of new collaborations the Zynga deal could lead to. The great dystopian simulator BioShockVille? The game of literary tactics Words With Aliens ? New ways to add microtransactions to NBA 2K ? Regardless of what comes up, including even more microtransaction-laden games, consolidation could be bad for everyone but consolidators.