Golden Globes | Netflix | HBO | Amazon Prime | nominations | Golden Globes 2022: find out which streaming platform has the most nominations | CHEKA

The streaming platforms they continue to position themselves more and more. In the next edition of the Golden Globes, Netflix swept with 31 nominations, where the productions ‘The Squid Game’, ‘Lupine’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’.

‘The Power of the Dog’ is the great favorite with seven nominations Among those that stand out: Best Drama Movie, Best Actor in a Drama Movie (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst). On the other hand, ‘Don’t Look Up’ has five nominationsAmong which stands out: Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Actor (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Best Actress (Jennifer Lawrence).

HBO Max and Amazon Prime have 16 nominations each one, among which the movie ‘Dune’ and that of ‘West Side Story’ stand out, which you can see on Amazon with an extra price.

Disney + only added seven nominations and the vast majority of them thanks to the films ‘Encanto’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Luca’. In addition, Emma Stone is nominated for her role as ‘Cruella’, while Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bethany are also nominated for ‘Wandavision’.

Apple + got the same number of nominations, mainly for the series of ‘The Morning Show’ starring Jennifer Aniston, as well as Ted Lasso, a series for which the actor and protagonist Jason Sudeikis is also nominated.

