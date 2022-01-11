Get Forza Horizon 5 Xbox with a discount

Forza Horizon 5 has been on the market for several months and reaching milestones. It is true that today many players have not had the opportunity to get at the controls of their favorite vehicles, but thanks to this price reduction that Amazon has made due to the end of Christmas it could be said that this is the best moment that lovers of this genre can get hold of one of the most important games of 2021.

As we compete for all the sectors available in this automobile festival, we will have the opportunity to fulfill a series of tasks that will give us access to a multitude of circuits and improvements with which to ensure victory. If you have questions about the game, take a look at our game review.

Get Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox today

At this time this fifth installment is available with a 47% discount. Knowing the good reception it has obtained among the fans, we must not rule out that throughout this week some exclusives from the Xbox catalog will receive a similar promotion, in the hope that this way we can start this new year properly.

Your last one awaits you! Explore the vibrant and ever-changing open world landscapes of Mexico with fun and unlimited driving action in hundreds of the best cars in the world.

Buy Forza Horizon 5 – € 37.18