Georgia consummates revenge, defeats Alabama, and is national champion

In a defensive game, the Bulldogs fired up in the final quarter to claim a clear victory over the defending champion from the previous year.

The N ° 3 Georgia Bulldogs they consummated their revenge this Monday night on No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, to become national champions for the third time in program history.

The quarterback Stetson Bennett IV completed 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards with two touchdowns, while running backs Zamir White Y James cook combined for 19 carries, 161 yards, and a touchdown in the Los Angeles’ victory. Bulldogs for 33-18 about the only team that had been able to beat them in the campaign.

Zamir White led Georgia to the national title with his rushing touchdown in the second half. Getty Images

But nevertheless, Georgia took advantage of key point errors Alabama in the second half to complete the feat. The Bulldogs blocked a field goal, culminating the subsequent series with the game’s first touchdown, and took advantage of an interception returned 79 yards to the end zone. Bryce young –his second installment of the game– by Kelee ringo to end a victory they had long savored.

Before that, the Crimson tide had taken advantage of a loose ball from Bennett to lead 18-13 in the second half, but the Bulldogs they rectified and dominated the rest of the way.

Alabama ruined the perfect season of Georgia on December 4, with a surprise 41-24 victory in the SEC Championship Game. Despite that, the heat of that defeat does not compare with that of January 8, 2018, when the Tide beat the Bulldogs by 26-23 in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Atlanta, for him National Championship, a few steps from the campus of Georgia, in Athens.



Bryce young, the winning quarterback Heisman for AlabamaHe was severely punished in the second half, and that began to take a toll on the accuracy of his shipments. It was his first multiple interceptions game of the season.

Otherwise was that of Bennett, who was improving as the game progressed, after a start of much uncertainty. At some point in the game, the substitute JT Daniels he was warmed up on the bench Georgia. Nevertheless Bennett –who was designated the Offensive Game Player– managed to complete all four of his shipments in the fourth quarter, for 83 yards, and two touchdowns.

Alabama he was left at the start of the game without Jameson williams, his best wide receiver, with a knee injury.

The box Alabama reached the final instance after giving an account of N ° 4 Cincinnati in the semifinal of College Football Playoff disputed in the Cotton bowl in the afternoon of this Friday, dominating from start to finish some Bearcats they had not lost in the campaign.

On your side, Georgia crushed N ° 2 Michigan at Orange bowl in the other semifinal, already at night, to win the ticket to the most important game of the campaign, and one of the most important in the history of the program.

The head coach of Georgia, Kirby Smart –a former assistant of Nick saban, head coach of Alabama– is in his sixth season at the helm of the show, during which time he has led them to bowl appearances every year, including two appearances on the College Football Playoff –with two trips to the final – including the final victory in the current campaign. According to data from ESPN Stats & Information, this is the first defeat of Saban before a coach who served as his assistant in Alabama.

It was the ninth trip to a Championship game for Saban in 15 seasons at the helm of Alabama. Saban and the Tide have won six national titles together, while the head coach won one more, prior, leading LSU.

The Bulldogs they were previously crowned the nation’s best show twice, 1942 and 1980. Vince dooley, who was the head coach who led the Bulldogs to the title in ’80, he was present at the stadium.

It was the third year in a row that the SEC see one of his programs crowning himself champion, with ‘Bama last year and LSU conquering the title in the previous campaign. With two previous titles of Alabama (2015 and 2017), it was also the fifth national championship for a program of the SEC in eight years of College Football Playoff.

Information from AP was used in the writing of this note.