Genshin Impact was the most mentioned video game on Twitter in 2021 – Kudasai

2021 was another record year for video game conversations on Twitter, which remained the go-to place for media companies, video game media, popular streamers and entertainers, esports leagues, teams, gamers. and the commenters. In 2021, there were more than 2.4 billion Twitter posts about video games, a 14 percent year-over-year increase and a more than 10-fold increase from 2017. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 was the busiest for talk about video games on Twitter.

The community of gamers from around the world took to Twitter to talk about the most important moments of the year, as face-to-face eSports events were once again the center of attention, companies launched new video games such as Halo Infinite, the media continued to expand the coverage of the space and the NFTs became a topic of interest, for better or for worse. The platform shared the ten most mentioned video games in the year 2021 worldwide in its report “Twitter Gaming: 2021 Year in Review“:

1. Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact).

(@GenshinImpact). 2. Apex Legends (@PlayApex).

(@PlayApex). 3. Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars).

(@ensemble_stars). 4. Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy).

(@FinalFantasy). 5. Fate / Grand Order (@fgoproject).

(@fgoproject). 6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing).

(@animalcrossing). 7. Knives Out (@game_knives_out).

(@game_knives_out). 8. Minecraft (@Minecraft).

(@Minecraft). 9. Project Sekai (@pj_sekai).

(@pj_sekai). 10. Fortnite (@fortnitegame).

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.3“Of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the”Version 2.4”Was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastic continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears before you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you knew … This is how your journey in Teyvat begins to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wonderful world, join forces with a wide repertoire of characters, and reveal the many hidden mysteries …

Climb mountains, cross rivers, glide high and low, and enjoy breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the elements Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo to unleash different elemental reactions. Vision bearers control the elements in their favor to have the advantage in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, overflowing real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and climate change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Official site

© miHoYo