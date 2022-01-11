Gal Gadot admits it was in bad taste to sing Imagine in the pandemic | Famous

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic began to spread throughout the world and one of the first places where it spread was in Israel, from where the actress Gal gadot it is original.

At the end of filming the movie ‘Wonder Woman 2’, and beginning her confinement due to the threat of the coronavirus, the actress decided to make a video to encourage people and hope that things would improve.

However, that video uploaded in March to his Instagram account received a lot of criticism from people, who classified it as “a show of lack of empathy.” Singing ‘Imagine’ by John Lenon also featured other stars, such as: Jamie Dorman, Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Delevingne, Leslie Odom Jr. and even Pedro Pascal.

Gal Gadot regrets singing Imagine

The ‘Red Notice’ star on Netflix told InStyle this January that uploading the video had nothing but good intentions, but that it was not indicated.

And the clip had comments that it was embarrassing to others, showing celebrities such as Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams wanting to sympathize with the stress of the pandemic, but from their mansions and luxurious positions.

“The pandemic happened in Europe and Israel before it got here (the United States). I was seeing where it was all headed. But it was premature. It wasn’t the right time, and it wasn’t the right thing to do. It was in bad taste. “

Earlier, the actress told Vanity Fair in October 2020 that there are times when you try to do something good, but it doesn’t always turn out as planned. The video of the 36-year-old actress currently has more than 10 million 600 thousand views.