Freddy Krueger movie house sells without a bed for $ 2.9 million

If you grew up in the the 90’s you sure had nightmares when watching the movies of Freddy Krueger. But a person is not afraid of A Nightmare on Elm Street (Nightmare on hell street, in Spanish) and bought the house where the problems occurred.

The subject bought for 2 million 980 thousand dollars the property located in Los Angeles, reported TMZ. The place has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Plus it has walnut floors, backyards, and a pool.

The figure is lower than the price that was originally asked for this classic site of the hollywood horror stories. The same site reported that the price it had around Halloween for $ 3 million 250 thousand.

One of the reasons why the house that threatened Freddy Krueger since 1984, according to TMZ, is that whoever bought the place did not acquire it with the classic bed from the film that devours whoever lies down.

One of the benefits of this purchase was that the property has an independent guest house with its own bathroom and in front of the pool.

A Nightmare on Elm Street It was released in 1984 under the direction of Wes Craven, also known for the success of the slasher genre, scream. It follows four teenagers who are hunted down and killed in their dreams, but also die in real life.

Criticism of the site IMDB It gave it a rating of 7.5 / 10 and is one of the most popular films, although it is detrimental until reaching position 27 of all the seventh art.

Heather Langenkamp, Johnny depp, Robert Englund, John saxon, Ronee Blakley, Amanda wyss and Jsu García were some of the actors who made up the cast of the film that became known in Mexico as Nightmare on hell street.