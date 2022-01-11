Francisca Estévez surprised with her talent to act in English

There is no doubt that Francisca estevez He is one of the great acting talents in our country. This young woman, who gives life to “Luisa Mayorga” in “The Chosen Granddaughter”, Shows chapter by chapter that he has the talent to be one of the great references on the screen.

We recommend you: The Granddaughter Chosen today: the return will have a loving proposal

Francisca, who is the daughter of the actress Bibiana Navas placeholder image, remembered, among others, for her role as “Lynette de la Torre”, in the youth production “Chica Vampiro”, received his acting training in the United States, so, practically, He grew up in the country in the north of the continent, but maintaining a relationship with Colombia, thanks to his family.

Due to the time he lived in North America, Francisca is fluent in English, and that was demonstrated through a video that he published on his Instagram account, in which he does a lipsync, about an audio of a couple who are having a discussion in this language.

The audio, which corresponds to the comedy series “Modern family“, In which the Colombian Sofia Vergara, stole the laughter of Francisca’s followers, who extolled her talent, and also joked with the fact that they did not understand anything she was saying.

Do not stop seeing: Silvia de Dios revealed details of what will be seen in La Nieta Elegida

It may interest you: “The Chosen Granddaughter” returns with key moments that you will not want to miss