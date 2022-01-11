Fortnite will receive skins from Will Smith, Morty and Chris Hemsworth, according to these leaks

What do the character of Will Smith in Bad boys (known in Spain as Two Rebel Policemen), Morty from Rick and morty and Tyler Rake, the soldier who Chris Hemsworth gives life in the homonymous film? At first we could think that nothing, but in the multiverse of Fortnite anything is possible and, according to new leaks, the three will have their own skin in the popular battle royale by Epic Games.

Hypex, a Twitter user known for leaking information from Fortnite Before its official announcement, it has re-revealed the next content to arrive, supposedly, at the free-to-play. First of all, he shared images of Mike Lowrey, character played by Will Smith in Two Rebel Policemen, a buddy cop released in 1995.

As if all this was not already strange in itself, it has also been leaked that the song Bim bam toi, with which the singer Carla represented France in Eurovision 2019, will also arrive at Fortnite in the form of emote of payment. Below these lines you can see Will Smith both in a static image and dancing to said song.

UPCOMING “Bim Bam toi” French Emote by Carla! (thanks to @ Not0fficer for the help again) Muted the rest because the song is copyrighted! pic.twitter.com/OH3XaXLscy HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Morty and Tyler Rake will also come to Fortnite

In addition to Will Smith, today we have also learned that they will soon reach Fortnite a skin of Morty, co-star of Rick and morty, mounted on an exoskeleton, and Tyler rake, character played by Chris Hemsworth in a Netflix movie of the same name. This feature film, by the way, is a film adaptation of Town, one of the novels of Tom Clancy, author of war literature that enjoys a certain renown in the world of videogames thanks to Ubisoft.

UPCOMING Rick & Morty “Get Schwifty” EMOTE! (Thanks to @ Not0fficer for the help again!) This emote can be done alone & in a group! pic.twitter.com/n4u6N9q6N2 HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

As spotted by @gameshed_, This “Dusty” skin is Chris Hemsworth’s character from Extraction “Tyler Rake” One of the 100% guaranteed signs of this is the tattoo on the arm! pic.twitter.com/FBxGwQ24Va iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2021

The multiverse of Fortnite continues to grow and does so not only with skins, but also with concerts, such as the one recently held by Ariadna Grande, and new game modes, such as Impostors, a modality very similar to Among usSo much so that even indie creators have shown their disappointment.