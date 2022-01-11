First Mexican to compete in the Women’s Tour de France

The olympic cyclist Yareli salazar will become the first Mexican to compete in the Tour de France, which this 2022 will celebrate the women’s category after 33 years of absence.

Salazar signed a two-year contract with the Italian professional team Ceratizit WNT, where the world champion of Scratch 2021, Martina Fidanza; and the monarch of the world of Madison and world Omnium 2021, Katie Archibald.

“For them (Ceratizit WNT) it is very important that he wears the Mexican colors, in fact they are impressed with how beautiful the flag is and how it looks, how it looks in the squad of the team and also for them it is very important that it is in the Tour de France, which is the first edition for women this 2022.

“That I am there for them is very important and obviously for me. Being the first Mexican to compete in such an important lap at the world level is a pride for me, ”Salazar said at a press conference.

The Women’s Tour de France It will start on July 24 at the Eiffel Tower and finish seven days later at the Planche des Belles Filles, in the Vosges Mountains.

Yareli, who conquered the historic Omnium square for the Tokyo 2020 Games, however, could not compete in that test due to decisions of the Mexican Cycling Federation (FMC); He hopes that the Olympic cycle for Paris 2024 will not be tainted by federative problems.

“I am very confident that things will work out and that the next cycle will be fair. It is the only thing I want to be fair, that the process be done as it should be, in the competitions that should be, that the best possible athletes be taken, if we qualify. I hope that everything is better and that what happened in this cycle will not happen again ”, declared the Sinaloan, who sued the FMC for damages in the Tokyo 2020 process.

The 25-year-old rider has her sights set on the Track World Cup to be held in October in France, a contest that will distribute the first points for the Olympic ranking.

“In my case I want to prioritize the Track World Cup, but for that World Cup I have to compete in World Cups and international competitions that give points to rank for the World Cup, which opens the scoring towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“We still do not have a real calendar because with this from the federation there is no formal thing, but with the team we are having that freedom that if a competition arises they will give me permission to participate,” he explained.

The Mexican Cycling Federation It is suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) for not adhering to its regulations in its electoral processes, for that reason the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) is the one that supports Mexican riders in licensing and registration procedures for international competitions.

