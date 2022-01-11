FIFA sentences the Independiente of Argentina for its debt with Club América for Cecilio Domínguez

In 2019 Independent Athletic Club acquired the letter from Cecilio Dominguez to the America club for a little more than 6 million dollars for 70% of his letter, making him the most expensive transfer in his history; However, the Paraguayan did not perform anywhere near what was expected of him since he could only contribute with the team with 8 goals and 6 assists in 42 games.

That is why the Argentine club sought to get rid of the forward to be able to pay the Eagles of America, Cecilio was transferred to Austin FC in MLS, to later be loaned to Guarani, team from his native country, despite all these movements the Red He has not been able to settle the debt he has with the Mexican club.

The team led by Santiago Banos He gave many extensions to liquidate Independiente’s account; However, they have not met the dates established for the season tickets, so the Azulcrema board of directors went to FIFA so that it could intervene and solve the problem.

As he tells us Matías Martínez, Argentine journalist, the FIFA He has already set a deadline for paying Independiente as well as the total amount to be paid, a little more than 5 and a half million dollars, with the deadline to settle the debt on January 26, 2022.

The amount increased because the penalties and interests that are due at the moment were increased, if the Argentine team does not settle the debt in the established time, they will not be able to make movements of their players in the next transfer market