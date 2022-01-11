Female America. Incredible goalkeeper error costs a goal in debut VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Goalkeeper without hands is not goalkeeper Or how does the saying go? The truth is that a unfortunate mistake by goalkeeper Natalia Acuña it cost him the first goal against América Femenil in his presentation of Closing 2022 against Atlas, who took advantage of the bear through Adriana Iturbide to put the partial 0-1 just at minute 7.

The play looked routine for Acuña, who came out at grass level to cut a ball at the top of the right-hand side of his area; there were no options for the forward of the Rojinegras, but Nati’s serious mistake trying to cut the ball left her in evidence.

When Nati seemed to have controlled the ball, it bounced off one leg and inexplicably dropped it., leaving it to Merced for Iturbide to finish off the goal of the partial advantage of the visit in a clash of semifinalists of the previous semester on an empty goal.

Wet gloves, the ‘pretext’ of Natalia Acuña

Faced with error, Nati Acuña asked the coaching staff for a towel to dry his gloves, as he argued that the rain that fell south of Mexico City this Monday affected him when he wanted to grab the ball. Let us remember that she was a starter in the debut of the Clausura 2022 because the usual archer, Renata Masciarelli, is infected with coronavirus.

Referee also ‘watered it’ in the América-Atlas

Failures at the start of the match were not only carried out by the players, but also the refereeing body had one that directly influenced the score. Katia Itzel García did not score a clear penalty in favor of the Eagles due to a foul on Mayra Pelayo after Verónica Pérez, from Atlas, raised her leg too high and ended up with the studs on the face of the blue cream, which had to be attended by the medical staff.

In addition to that, the Americanists missed at least two clear goal plays in the first 45 minutes, remembering that in this game Katty Martínez and Alison González are not there, the America’s star signings Women’s for the Clausura 2022.